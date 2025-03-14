Borders College Strengthens Commitment to Armed Forces Community

@BordersCollege has proudly reaffirmed its commitment to the Armed Forces community by officially signing the Armed Forces Covenant (AFC) at a special event held at its Galashiels campus.

At the signing ceremony, Pete Smith, Principal and CEO of Borders College, joined Armed Forces representatives and college staff in recognizing the vital role of service personnel, veterans, and their families.

By signing the AFC, the college has pledged to uphold its core principles, ensuring that those who serve or have served in the Armed Forces are treated with fairness and respect.

The Armed Forces Covenant represents a national commitment to supporting military personnel and their families in their daily lives. It acknowledges the sacrifices they make and aims to ensure they receive fair treatment in communities, the workplace, and society.

Borders College’s commitment extends beyond signing the Covenant; it actively supports Armed Forces members through education, training, and employment opportunities. This pledge also makes the college eligible for the Defence Employer Recognition Scheme (ERS) Bronze Award, further strengthening its dedication to the Armed Forces community.

Pete Smith expressed his enthusiasm for this initiative, stating:

“We are extremely proud to sign the Armed Forces Covenant and pledge to continue supporting the Armed Forces community, both as an education and training provider and as an employer.”

By embracing this commitment, Borders College stands alongside numerous organizations working to make a meaningful difference in the lives of service members and veterans.

