Boris Johnson “bowled over by the knowledge and enthusiasm” of students at WLIoT

Boris Johnson, MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip and British Prime Minister, visited West London Institute of Technology (WLIoT) on National Thank a Teacher Day.

As well as meeting students and staff and seeing demos of WLIoT’s state-of-the art technologies, Mr Johnson took the time to leave a message on the Thank a Teacher website, saying:

“To all the teachers at Uxbridge College and the West London IoT I just want to say what an amazing job you have been doing. I am bowled over by the knowledge and enthusiasm of the students I have met. You are the future! Best wishes Boris Johnson.”

Boris Johnson MP also said: “It was a real pleasure to meet staff and students at the West London Institute of Technology here in Uxbridge. Backed by £8.6 million of Government funding, it is closing the skills gap in key STEM areas and boosting opportunities for students, trainees and apprentices across Uxbridge and South Ruislip.”

Boris Johnson visited three of the WLIoT workshops including seeing a demo of a 3D composite printer and hydraulic bench with boat testing, solar power and wind power systems, and meeting students conducting surveying and field techniques outdoors.

WLIoT comes under the banner of HCUC – Harrow College Uxbridge College – with its main hub at Uxbridge College in Park Road, Uxbridge, which Mr Johnson visited on May 26th 2022. WLIoT also offers courses at the other college sites.

Dr Darrell DeSouza, CEO and Principal of HCUC said: “We would like to thank our local MP Boris Johnson for taking the time to visit us at West London Institute of Technology – and for his kind words on the Thank a Teacher website. I am sure it goes without saying that everyone at HCUC would echo their sentiments!

“The Institute of Technology initiative has significant potential to impact career prospects of a wide range of students and supply vital workforce skills for our industries. We are really appreciative of the support provided to date by our key stakeholders, including Boris Johnson, as well as the Minister of State for Higher and Further Education, Michelle Donelan, the local authority, and all our employer and community partners. We would like to sincerely thank all those involved for their ongoing support and for helping to continue to raise the profile of this excellent Government project.”

WLIoT is one of 12 Institutes of Technology nationally – IoTs are innovative collaborations between further education (FE) providers, universities and employers which specialise in delivering higher technical education and apprenticeships with a focus on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) subjects, such as engineering, digital and construction. WLIoT, which is a joint collaboration between Brunel University London, HCUC, Fujitsu, Heathrow and West London Business.

