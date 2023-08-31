Bright future for BSDC with Rainbow Waste!

Burton and South Derbyshire College is celebrating its 7th year of 100% recycling through waste management company, Rainbow Waste.

The College’s Estates Team have a longstanding commitment to the responsible disposal of college waste, with zero waste being sent to landfill.

All waste collected by Rainbow Skip Hire is taken to a registered waste transfer station. Once there, all waste materials are segregated through integrated recycling systems where paper, plastics, cardboard, wood, plasterboard, ferrous and non-ferrous materials are all recycled.

Metals are separated by hand and the use of semi-autonomous machines to separate out the ferrous materials. These are both then sent to be repurposed into cars, electrical components and everyday items that we all use.

The remainder of the waste is taken to a registered ‘waste to energy’ site where it is shredded and incinerated, generating heat to power homes, schools, hospitals and various facilities.

BSDC is committed to leading the way with sustainability practices and solutions which include signing the SDG Accord and being a Carbon Neutral Organisation, with a target of achieving net zero by 2050. The College also runs a college-wide sustainability group and offers sustainability related courses for those looking to enhance their understanding of environmental issues.

As the College works towards its net zero ambition, it further aims to increase carbon literacy amongst learners and staff, ensure that capital procurement reflects sustainability aspirations, ensure that curriculum reflects the ever-changing needs of green sectors and the green economy, and ensure that its influence within communities helps shape local sustainability targets.

Tony Dolling, Facilities Manager at Burton and South Derbyshire College who has recently undertaken the Carbon Literacy Project’s Carbon Literacy Standard training said:

“We’re proud to have a long-standing commitment to the responsible disposal of waste at the College. Sustainability and environmental issues lie at the heart of all we do, and we’re dedicated to putting systems in place to make a positive impact.”

