Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment
1st for EPA headline banner ad

BTEC results debacle shows government failing young people and failing on skills.

Labour Newsroom August 22, 2022
0 Comments
Toby Perkins MP, Labour’s Shadow Minister for Further Education and Skills

With many BTEC students across England still waiting for results almost three days after A-level, T-level and other results came out, Labour has demanded the government gets a grip and puts our young people first.

Labour’s Shadow Skills Minister Toby Perkins wrote to Education Secretary James Cleverly on Friday urging the government to sort the issue fast.

On Saturday (August 20), Pearson have said they are “very sorry”, but have not yet clarified how many students are still waiting or exactly what the problems have been.

Toby Perkins, Labour’s Shadow Skills Minister, said

“It is now [Saturday evening] almost three days after A-level and T-level results were published and students are still being let down. This zombie government simply does not take either our young people or the skills we need seriously. They need to get a grip of this fast and the exam boards need to be honest and open about what is going on. Young people are being failed and the government is in hiding”

Pearson thread on results 

Toby Perkins letter to James Cleverly

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Education
Published in: Education
Topics: , ,
Labour Newsroom

Related Articles

City & Guilds Associate Vacancies available - FE News

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this