BTEC results debacle shows government failing young people and failing on skills.

With many BTEC students across England still waiting for results almost three days after A-level, T-level and other results came out, Labour has demanded the government gets a grip and puts our young people first.

Labour’s Shadow Skills Minister Toby Perkins wrote to Education Secretary James Cleverly on Friday urging the government to sort the issue fast.

On Saturday (August 20), Pearson have said they are “very sorry”, but have not yet clarified how many students are still waiting or exactly what the problems have been.

Toby Perkins, Labour’s Shadow Skills Minister, said

“It is now [Saturday evening] almost three days after A-level and T-level results were published and students are still being let down. This zombie government simply does not take either our young people or the skills we need seriously. They need to get a grip of this fast and the exam boards need to be honest and open about what is going on. Young people are being failed and the government is in hiding”

(1/5) Update 20 August: We are very sorry that some students are still waiting for their results – we appreciate this is a difficult time. pic.twitter.com/ifOeKJbzpQ — Pearson BTEC (@PearsonBTEC) August 20, 2022

Results day was supposed to be yesterday. But for too many BTEC students, it isn’t even today.



Our young people are being failed by the Conservatives. I’ve written to the Education Secretary to demand action now. 👇 pic.twitter.com/g7ammu4Rjo — Toby Perkins MP (@tobyperkinsmp) August 19, 2022

