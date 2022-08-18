BTEC Success for Waltham Forest College

Students are breaking traditional pathways to achieve higher levels of success.

Today, approximately 200,000 students receive their Level 3 BTEC results according to Pearson, the awarding body for the qualifications. Amongst them are Waltham Forest College students, who attended the campus to collect their results after much anticipation.

Students were awarded grades ranging from a ‘Starred Distinction’ to a ‘Pass’ securing top university places and employment offers, proving that BTEC is a fantastic pathway to progress onto higher education and high-skilled employment.

Public Services students, Gulnar Gultekin and Doganay Dogan are today celebrating their results leading to positive destinations. Gulnar was awarded a ‘Triple Starred Distinction’, and has now secured an offer from City, University of London to study International Politics and Sociology, whilst classmate Doganay Dogan will be moving on to become an Ambulance Practitioner with St John’s Ambulance.

Gulnar commented: “Waltham Forest College is a great place to study as I have been supported every step of the way, to achieve my career goals. I will miss the vibrant environment, classmates and my tutors but I cannot wait to start university and build new successes”.

It was all tears of joy for BTEC Business student, Michelle Sichitiu, after receiving a Triple Starred Distinction’.

After sharing the news with her mum, she said: “It has been a tough year with what is happening around the world and one thing the College has taught us is to become resilient. I have worked so hard to achieve the top marks whilst maintaining a part-time role, and I am super excited to progress onto the Institute of Banking and Finance, to further my knowledge and pursue a career in commercial finance”.

BTECs are rigorous, future-focussed, and globally recognised qualifications that equip learners of all ages with the knowledge, skills, behaviours, and confidence to succeed in a modern, skills-based economy. One in five UK working-age adults have one or more BTECs, and 6 million learners have achieved a BTEC in the last decade.

Another Public Services student; Abdullah Mohammad, said;

“Happy to have received Triple Distinctions and looking forward to studying Criminology and Sociology at City, University of London. My learning experience has been incredible, and I valued my time here at the College and how I shaped my learning by taking part in additional enrichment and work experience activities that have helped me define the career I wish to pursue, but also provided great experiences through teaching, learning and enrichment.”

Deputy Principal of Waltham Forest College, Hassan Rizvi, said: “Our students have performed extremely well, and I am pleased that they are progressing onto top universities and entering highly skilled and well-paid employment in a variety of sectors. This is a true testament of their hard work and dedication throughout their time at the College.

“The College will continue to work in close partnership with key employers and universities to support our students in realising their career and personal development aspirations.”

The College has a wide range of vocational and technical courses and apprenticeship routes for GSCE students awaiting results. Enrolment begins on Thursday 25th August for those receiving results or who have been given an offer at the College. Visit the College website www.waltham.ac.uk for more information.

Published in