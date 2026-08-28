Buckinghamshire College Group Recognised with Silver Award for Trauma-Informed Practice 

Buckinghamshire College Group has been awarded the Silver Award in Trauma-Informed and Attachment-Aware Practice, recognising its commitment to creating safe, inclusive and supportive learning environments where every student can thrive.

Presented by Buckinghamshire Virtual School, the award builds on the College’s successful achievement of the Bronze Award last year and celebrates the significant progress made in embedding trauma-informed and attachment-aware approaches across all campuses. The recognition highlights the College’s dedication to understanding the diverse experiences of its learners and ensuring that every student feels supported throughout their educational journey.

Over the past two years, Buckinghamshire College Group has invested heavily in developing staff knowledge and expertise through specialist training programmes. Colleagues from across the organisation have worked together to strengthen their understanding of how trauma, attachment difficulties and adverse childhood experiences can affect a young person’s behaviour, wellbeing and ability to engage in learning.

Alongside this training, the College has introduced a range of initiatives designed to provide enhanced support for students. These include trauma-informed pastoral support plans, restorative practice approaches, peer mentoring programmes, emotional literacy interventions, safe regulation spaces and improved transition support for vulnerable learners joining the College.

These initiatives help ensure that students receive personalised support when needed, enabling them to build confidence, develop resilience and successfully progress in their studies. By taking a holistic approach to student wellbeing, the College aims to remove barriers to learning and create an environment where all learners can achieve their full potential.

The Silver Award follows a rigorous external assessment process that recognised the College’s strong leadership, commitment to continuous improvement and the positive impact its approach is having on student wellbeing, engagement and achievement. Assessors praised the culture that has been developed across the organisation, where staff consistently demonstrate empathy, understanding and a commitment to supporting students to succeed.

Nicky Ellis MBE, Assistant Principal for Student Engagement and Support, said:

“We are absolutely delighted to receive the Silver Award in Trauma-Informed and Attachment-Aware Practice. This achievement reflects the dedication, compassion and professionalism of colleagues across Buckinghamshire College Group.

“We know that every student’s story is different. By understanding the impact of trauma, attachment and adversity, we can create an environment where students feel safe, valued and able to achieve their potential. This award recognises how far we have come, but we remain committed to continually improving the support we provide for every learner.

“I would also like to thank our colleagues at Buckinghamshire Virtual School for their support and guidance throughout this journey as we continue working towards the Gold Award.”

Receiving the Silver Award represents another important milestone in Buckinghamshire College Group’s ongoing commitment to student wellbeing, inclusion and success. It reflects a college-wide culture that places students at the heart of everything it does and recognises the importance of creating a sense of belonging for every learner.

The College will now build on this achievement by continuing to strengthen its trauma-informed and attachment-aware practice, sharing best practice across teams and implementing further improvements that support student outcomes. Working closely with Buckinghamshire Virtual School and other partners, Buckinghamshire College Group remains committed to ensuring that every student has the opportunity to succeed, regardless of their background or personal circumstances, as it works towards achieving Gold Award status in the future.