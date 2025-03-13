Cadbury Sixth Form College launches High Achievers Programme to support ambitious students

Cadbury Sixth Form College – part of The Sandwell Colleges, has officially launched its High Achievers Programme, a dedicated initiative designed to support students who have made a strong start in their education and are eager to excel in their chosen subjects. The programme includes over 60 students this year and provides tailored opportunities that enhance learning, develop leadership skills, and prepare students for their next steps, whether that’s securing places at top universities, progressing into higher apprenticeships, or moving into employment training.



The launch event welcomed Dr. Ekbal Hussain, a distinguished alumnus of Cadbury Sixth Form College, alongside Lisa Capper MBE, CEO and Principal of The Sandwell Colleges, representatives from local universities, and members of the Cadbury Sixth Form College team. Dr. Hussain, who studied Natural Sciences at the University of Cambridge and is now a geoscientist at the British Geological Survey, shared his inspiring journey, demonstrating to students what is possible with ambition, dedication, and the right support.

The High Achievers Programme offers students a comprehensive package of support, including specialist academic tuition to deepen subject knowledge, critical thinking, university preparation workshops covering personal statements and interview support, and guidance for higher apprenticeships and employment opportunities. Students will also benefit from guest lectures by industry leaders, resilience training to help them navigate challenges, and leadership development activities that equip them with the confidence and skills needed to thrive in any path they choose.

Lisa Capper MBE, CEO and Principal of The Sandwell Colleges, said:

“The launch of the High Achievers Programme at Cadbury Sixth Form College marks an exciting step in our mission to provide exceptional opportunities for our students. We are dedicated to supporting learners in achieving their full potential, whether that means securing places at the world’s top universities, progressing into higher apprenticeships, or excelling in their chosen careers.Having Dr. Ekbal Hussain return to inspire our students is a testament to the calibre of talent that comes through our College, and we look forward to seeing our next generation of high achievers make their mark on the world.”

Lydia Maher Campus Principal at Cadbury Sixth Form College said:

“We work with our feeder schools to ensure a tailored pathway for our students. Young people and parents have told us that our personalised approach and enhanced support, trips and visits make a world of difference for our students. We want to capitalise on that and make the most of their time with us at Cadbury and The Sandwell Colleges, as well as this programme we have a number of other initiatives that cater for all our students at Cadbury including specialist clubs, work placements and great teaching.”

Monica Madriaga, a current Cadbury Sixth Form College student, shared his enthusiasm for the programme:

“Being part of the High Achievers Programme is exciting. The additional support and opportunities are really going to help me push my boundaries and aim higher for my future.”

Cadbury Sixth Form College continues to build on its strong reputation for academic and technical excellence, providing students with the skills, knowledge, and confidence to thrive in an increasingly competitive landscape. The High Achievers Programme will play a pivotal role in empowering students from all study pathways – whether academic, technical, or vocational – to achieve their full potential. The College’s Young Professional’s Programme supports a growing cadre of T Level students in ensuring they have great workplacements in industry immersion such as in Digital, STEM and other subjects.