Cambria student success at Lantra Cymru Awards

THE dedication and drive of Animal Management students was rewarded at a national agriculture awards ceremony.

Coleg Cambria Llysfasi learners Emma Roberts and Caitlin Mann were among the finalists at this year’s Lantra Cymru Awards.

Emma, 22, from Llangollen, received the College Lifelong Learner of the Year Award.

Nineteen year-old Caitlin, also from Llangollen, was Highly Commended in the College Young Learner of the Year category.

Both former pupils of Ysgol Dinas Bran, they were delighted to be part of the event – held at The Metropole Hotel in Llandrindod Wells – and thanked Level 3 Animal Management tutor Alex Morgan for nominating them.

Emma, who plans to study Agriculture with Animal Science at university from September, has her heart set on becoming a teacher.

She said: “My mum and grandmother both grew up on dairy farms but I was unsure what career I wanted to do until spending some time on a farm doing work experience.

“I loved it and from that point knew I wanted to work in agriculture, particularly education.

“I look forward to seeing what the future brings and was really happy and surprised to win this award, it’s given me a huge confidence boost as I come to the end of my time at Cambria, which has been fantastic.”

Caitlin, who works at Llangollen Wharf and on a dairy farm, will return to Llysfasi next year to begin a Level 3 course in Agriculture.

She added: “I’ve never been nominated for an award before so that was lovely, and it was a great night.

“It has been a challenging time as over the last two years a lot of lessons were held online and we weren’t working, but luckily things are getting back to normal now and the college have been very supportive.

“I’m looking forward to coming back next year and beginning a new qualification, with my long-term aim to work in the dairy sector. The guidance and help I’ve had from the college is a big reason I’ve decided to return, and the fantastic lecturers we have here.”

Alex paid tribute to Emma and Caitlin for their diligence and dedication, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Both learners were nominated for the same principal reasons, they are very hard-working, dedicated and show a genuine interest in the industry,” she said.

“It’s been a very difficult couple of years, so it was a great privilege to have had an opportunity to nominate them and celebrate their fantastic achievements. Congratulations again to you both, your success is so well deserved.”

Lesley Griffiths MS, Minister for Rural Affairs, North Wales and Trefnydd, added: “Each one of this year’s very worthy Lantra Cymru Awards winners and runners-up is, through their commitment to lifelong learning, making a valuable contribution to the modernisation and professionalism of the agriculture industry in Wales.

“Your collective efforts are helping our industry safeguard the future of family farms and rural communities for future generations. I want to congratulate all this year’s nominees and in particular, our very worthy winners.

“I wish you all well as you make your mark on agriculture in Wales and beyond – the future of our industry is in very safe hands.”

For more on the Lantra Cymru Awards, visit www.lantra.co.uk

Visit www.cambria.ac.uk for more on the wide range of courses and qualifications available at Coleg Cambria.

