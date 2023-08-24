Career Experts Emphasise Apprenticeships as Valuable Option

New data reveals searches for apprenticeships peaked between 11am and 1pm on A-level results day

Career experts highlight the benefits of embarking on an apprenticeship instead of university for those disappointed by A-level results

Data analysis highlights the top ten locations for apprenticeships in the UK

New data has revealed searches for apprenticeships and degree apprenticeships peaked between 11am and 1pm on A-level results day. This suggests that some students across the country didn’t receive the grade they wanted or needed to get into university, prompting them to explore alternative routes to further education.

A statement issued by UCAS later last week revealed that fewer students were accepted on UK degree courses compared to 2022.

With the aim of providing guidance to individuals who did not achieve their predicted grades and are considering different options to full-time learning, experts at RateMyApprenticeship have shared some of the top reasons for embarking on an apprenticeship.

Earn while you learn

In addition to acquiring industry-specific qualifications such as NVQs, HNCs, or a Bachelor’s degree, apprentices do receive a salary. The National Minimum Wage for an apprentice is £4.81 per hour, but many employers pay significantly more.

Due to valuable experience and an early start in their careers, many higher-level apprentices have the potential to earn over £50,000 more than most graduates in their career, according to a recent study by the Sutton Trust.

Moreover, apprentices enjoy various employee benefits, including paid holidays and an enrollment in a pension scheme.

Invaluable firsthand experience

If you’re someone who enjoys learning through practical experience and wants to dive into the world of work, then an apprenticeship is likely the ideal choice for you.

Rather than dedicating your time to classroom studies, an apprenticeship allows you to collaborate with industry experts on real world projects. This invaluable firsthand experience will not only equip you with essential knowledge and skills but also foster self-assurance, enabling you to thrive within a professional setting.

Watch your career sky rocket

Employers will undoubtedly be impressed when they learn about your extensive professional qualifications and relevant work experience. This is especially true for apprentices who gain a wealth of technical knowledge and soft skills that are essential to excelling in the workforce.

As a result of unique training, apprentices are highly sought after by employers.

Statistics show that a huge 85% of apprentices stay in employment, and 64% of these continue working with the same employer and many of these advance to higher level positions.

In addition to these expert tips, RateMyApprenticeship also analysed the best places to do apprenticeships in the UK based on internal data that looks at location and job reviews to help steer candidates who are looking to start an apprenticeship in the right direction.

Top 10 UK Locations For Apprenticeships

Ranking Location Average overall apprenticeship rating 1 Sunderland 9.68 2 Wolverhampton 9.32 3 Coventry 9.21 4 Warwick 8.98 5 Middlesbrough 8.69 6 Sheffield 8.69 7 Portsmouth 8.68 8 Glasgow 8.67 9 Cardiff 8.63 10 Liverpool 8.60

Co-founder of RateMyApprenticeship, Oliver Sidwell, comments:

“Kickstarting your career isn’t a simple choice and the reality is that there are locations across the UK that lend themselves better to certain industries to offer more fruitful opportunities. Understanding where these hotspots are can be a useful starting point that, when considered with salary and feasibility of relocating, can help make this big decision more informed.

“With more people looking to choose the apprenticeship route over going to college or university full-time, there has been a growing need for help in finding these jobs and more tailored websites suited for those looking to get into an apprenticeship role.”

For more expert advice and information visit RateMyApprentice’s blog on why you should choose an apprenticeship and the top apprenticeship myths debunked.

