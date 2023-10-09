CDN launches new ﻿Strategy 2023-26

College Development Network (CDN) published its Strategy 2023-26 today.

Designed to drive change, CDN’s new strategy was devised and tested in collaboration with staff, board members, college colleagues and stakeholders.

As Scotland changes, so do the needs of learners and to meet those needs colleges and their people need to improve their practice continuously. As the improvement agency for Scotland’s colleges, CDN’s new strategy will see the delivery of professional learning pathways to support that improvement.

CDN’s focus is to equip Scotland’s colleges and their people with the knowledge and skills to transform their practice. The strategy shows how CDN will drive this transformation by equipping the college workforce to transform learning and teaching and the student experience.

Over the next three years, CDN will play a key role in the development of a coherent and sustainable tertiary system based on effective practice. An important focus during that time will be development of CDN’s services to provide insight and knowledge as a catalyst for change. CDN will also take a key role in highlighting and sharing the impact of colleges within the wider tertiary system.

Professor Ken Thomson, Interim Chair, CDN Board said:

“I am delighted to welcome the publication of CDN’s new three-year strategy. The robust process of creating this strategy means that it reflects the needs of the college sector now, and into the future.

“This strategy reaffirms our position as sectoral leaders and innovators in learning and teaching, leadership development and governance. It is critical that our colleges continue to be well governed and provide strong leadership, and we want to work with you to support even higher standards of governance and leadership across the sector.”

Marie Hendry, Chief Executive of CDN, said:

“I’d like to extend my thanks to our college colleagues, stakeholders and partners for taking the time to help shape our strategic plan for the next three years.

“The strategy strengthens CDN’s focus on our role in supporting our colleges, their staff and their practice by supporting continuous improvement, learning and teaching best practice and providing tailored development opportunities and pathways for college staff, leadership and boards.

“We look forward to working collaboratively with colleges and partners in the wider education system to roll out the strategy and support colleges in their ambitions.”

Read CDN’s new strategy 2023-26

