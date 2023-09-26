Celebrate European Day of Languages with Twinkl

Embrace Diversity and Language Learning!

Join Twinkl in celebrating the European Day of Languages on September 26th! This day is a vibrant celebration of diverse cultures, languages, and traditions.

With over 200 languages spoken in Europe, now is the perfect time to embark on a linguistic journey or explore new cultures. Whether you’re learning a phrase, diving into a new language, or immersing yourself in European traditions, Twinkl invites you to join in celebrating language learning and cultural diversity.

One highlight is the “Tour of Europe PowerPoint,” designed to help children explore iconic European landmarks. This interactive presentation includes 3D models for a 360-degree view, enhancing understanding and curiosity.

Each slide features native names for landmarks, along with intriguing facts and questions. Best of all, it’s free for 48 hours, ensuring everyone can participate in the European Day of Languages!

“I believe that European Day of Languages is a fantastic event to celebrate in school because it promotes language learning and cultural diversity, both of which are so important in our modern world,” says Bethan Hugh, Languages Product Owner at Twinkl.

What is the European Day of Languages?

It’s a celebration of Europe’s linguistic tapestry. Schools and organisations mark this day to promote language learning and honour cultural diversity.

Fun Facts About European Languages

Europe boasts 225 languages (3% of world total).

Russian is most spoken natively, while English leads with second-language speakers.

Languages fall into three main families: Germanic, Romance, and Slavic.

Unique scripts include Armenian, Georgian, Greek, and Yiddish.

London is the world’s most linguistically diverse city, with 250+ languages spoken.

