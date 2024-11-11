Celebrating Outstanding Achievements at the Access to HE Celebration Event

Students, educators, and distinguished guests gathered at the Library of Birmingham for the Access to HE Celebration, an event hosted by AIM Qualifications and Assessment Group to honor excellence and resilience in Access to Higher Education (HE). The evening showcased transformative educational journeys, highlighting the powerful role of Access to HE in advancing social mobility and supporting success in higher education and professional life.

Brian May Awards Learner Awards

Central to the celebrations were the prestigious Brian May Awards, recognising students who have demonstrated exceptional academic commitment and achievement. Nahily Getu from Cheshire College South and West received the Outstanding Commitment to Study award, a testament to her resilience and dedication despite significant challenges, while Elizabeth Histed from Shrewsbury Colleges Group was honored with the Outstanding Academic Achievement award for her hard work and excellence in overcoming educational obstacles.

Both Nahily and Elizabeth, will be nominated for the national Keith Fletcher Awards. In January, a panel of judges will review submissions from nominees put forward by Access Validating Agencies (AVA) across England and Wales. Four shortlisted learners will be selected to attend the prestigious awards ceremony held next year at the Palace of Westminster.

Access to HE Centre of the Year

South & City College Birmingham was named Access to HE Centre of the Year, in recognition of its commitment to empowering students from underserved communities through a broad range of pathways, including Health, Science, Engineering, and Business. The college’s specialised Access and GCSE department offers personalised support and flexible learning options, enabling students from diverse backgrounds to achieve their educational and career goals.

Kevern Kerswell, AIM Group CEO, commended the achievements, stating, “Tonight, we celebrate not just academic success but the profound resilience and dedication of our Access to HE students and their institutions. Access to HE is more than a qualification; it’s a lifeline to opportunity, and AIM is honored to support learners as they build brighter futures.”

The event included keynote addresses by Claire Swales from QAA and renowned governance expert Karl George MBE, both of whom spoke on the importance of non-traditional educational pathways in empowering students to succeed. Reflecting on the Access to HE program’s 50-year legacy, Kevern emphasised its critical role in building pathways to higher education for learners from all backgrounds.

The evening concluded with a celebration of these achievements, affirming Access to HE as a cornerstone in enabling success and social mobility for learners from all walks of life.

Finalists

Outstanding Academic Achievement Learner of the Year:

– Jamielee Hayes Access to HE Diploma (Health Professionals) Cheshire College South and West

– Nicola Hood Access to HE Diploma (Health Professionals) Cheshire College South and West

– Holly Lloyd Access to HE Diploma (Humanities and Social Sciences) Heart of Worcestershire College

– Julie Pringle Access to HE Diploma (Health Professions) Heart of Worcestershire College

Outstanding Commitment to Study Learner of the Year:

– Jordan Badger Access to HE Diploma (Computer Science) South & City College Birmingham

– Lia Bell Access to HE Diploma (Animal Science) Derby College Group

– Lydia Dawson Access to HE Diploma (Health Professionals) Heart of Worcestershire College

– Ashanna Morrall Access to HE Diploma (Humanities and Social Science) Macclesfield College

Access to HE Center of the Year Award:

– Derby College

– Exeter College

– Macclesfield College