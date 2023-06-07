Celebrating teachers with limited edition e-card featuring illustration by Charlie Mackesy for National Thank a Teacher Day

Creator of The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, is supporting this year’s National Thank a Teacher Day (21 June 2023) by sharing an illustration to be featured on a limited edition e-card for families and children to send free-of-charge in appreciation of their teachers.

In a touching tribute to teachers, Charlie’s illustration in his signature emotive style, features an adult reading together with his much-loved characters of the boy, the mole, the fox and the horse.

Charlie has included a quote in the card; “To teach a child is to give them something precious, even though they may not realise it at the time.”

Charlie is one of many known British names that support Thank a Teacher Day, the UK’s largest celebration of educators annually, when schools, teachers, support staff, children and families come together to pay tribute to every member of staff that makes our schools so special.

Celebrities behind the initiative include Dame Helen Mirren, Sir Michael Morpurgo, Edith Bowman, Bobby Seagull, Ore Oduba and Nadiya Hussain to name a few.

“The people who support us through education, not just the teachers but the support staff too, have such a lasting impact on who we become, they inspire, empower and support so many young lives. Thank a Teacher Day, like Mother’s or Father’s Day, is a chance for us to express our appreciation and recognise the positive impact teachers have on us as individuals and society as a whole.” Mary Palmer, CEO of The Teaching Awards Trust.

In appreciation of schools, teachers and support staff, children and families can deliver their personalised cards via the Thank a Teacher Day website.

