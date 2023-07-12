Celebration of ‘The Show’

Waltham Forest College’s recent week-long event, ‘The Show’, celebrated creativity and achievement throughout the year, showcasing students’ hard work and innovation.

A career in the creative sector is a goal for many of us; whether it’s the call of the bright lights of the stage, the sense of pride as your creation is embraced by the crowd, or the intricate techniques of working behind the scenes, dedicating your working life to the arts is an exciting vocation to chase.

This celebration of creative talent was held at the College’s state-of-the-art campus in Walthamstow, with friends, family and industry guests all welcomed to take part and over 200 in attendance.

Comprised of students from Hair, Beauty and Barbering, Fashion, and Art & Design, The Show encapsulates the creativity, imagination, drive, and determination of its students, offering them a showstopper platform to display their work and inspire future years to come.

Those from Fashion exhibited a series of garments they had made, with everything from trousers, blouses and showstopper dresses, through to kimonos, skirts, shirts and jackets. Meanwhile, Hair, Beauty and Barbering students presented a variety of hair styles and theatrical makeup that stunned the crowd.

After ‘The Show’, guests were invited to visit the Creative Exhibition, a demonstration of work from the Art & Design and Digital Media students that included painting, collage, photography, sculpture, digital art, book design, film and 2d/3d animation. Both events presented the work that students had been completing throughout the year, with ‘The Show’ also contributing towards the end course assessment for Hair, Beauty and Barbering students; and what a spectacular finish it was!

Dawn Musharafie, Fashion Lecturer, commented;

“The Show was electrifying! It captivated the audience with its innovative concepts and original designs from our learners. The seamless fusion of creativity, craftsmanship, and storytelling woven into each collection was outstanding. The event showcased the culmination of months of hard work, dedication, and artistic exploration by the talented students. They demonstrated their ability to transform ideas into reality, bringing their designs to life with impeccable precision and attention to detail”.

And these weren’t the only forms of creativity on display; guests were treated to a drinks and canapes reception made by Hospitality & Culinary Arts students both before and during the shows, while Public Services students helped to provide a service of drinks and food to the guests throughout, each course working together in seamless harmony to create an event to be proud of.

Student Felicity Jarvis, Level 2 Certificate in Fashion and Textiles, has this to say:

“I thoroughly enjoyed working behind the scenes at The Show; it gave me an insight into how much work goes in the designing of the garments, scheduling and assisting the models, and being on hand to accommodate their request. It was very enjoyable, and everyone worked extremely well together, giving encouragement and guidance where necessary. The teachers were fabulous, performing their roles with great pride and professionalism. I’m looking forward to helping again next year.”

If the bright lights of ‘The Show’ are calling your name, Waltham Forest College could be the place for you. Find out more about this incredible institution and create your future by heading to the website www.waltham.ac.uk to apply for a course and to receive more information.

