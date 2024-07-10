Central Saint Micheal’s Sixth Form Celebrates 10 Years of Success

Students, staff and alumni from Central Saint Michael’s Sixth Form(@CentralSaintM), part of The Sandwell Family of Colleges, in West Bromwich celebrated 10 years of success this week, with a special event to mark a decade of academic excellence.

Guests at the special anniversary celebrations enjoyed entertainment, food and games, and heard from a number of alumni who spoke about the impact that Central Saint Michael’s has had on their education and careers.

Alumni included Aklema Khatun who is currently studying politics, philosophy and law at the University of Warwick and was recently selected as a delegate to the UN Commission on the Status of Women.

Anisa Islam, who attended Central Saint Michael’s in its opening year, and is now Lead Pharmacist for Walsall NHS Trust, told guests at the event:

“It’s so important to be nurtured by passionate individuals who want to make a difference, and that’s exactly what I experienced at Central Saint Michael’s Sixth Form. They opened opportunities for me and gave me a ‘seat at the table’, because I matter too. I’m proud of the career I have today, which is thanks to the foundation I built at Central Saint Michael’s, but also seeing the improvement in the attainment gap since the college’s establishment inspired me to challenge the current health inequality gap within the Black Country.”

Talking of the event, Anisa continued:

“It was wonderful to be welcomed back to celebrate such a milestone, and to hear and see the fantastic work that has gone into growing such a wonderful sixth form college, which has made a huge impact to the socioeconomic culture within the area.”

Highly regarded for its university-style campus and facilities, Central Saint Michael’s Sixth Form offers more than 30 different courses to students, from core AS and A Level subjects alongside a range of specialist diplomas, creating a unique and flexible approach to learning designed to suit the individual needs of pupils, and with a solid track record of 100% pass rates in the vast majority of subjects year on year.

As part of its continued growth and ambitious future plans, earlier this year the college opened a new £5.1m education and training centre for advanced courses in science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM).

Graham Pennington, Principal and CEO of The Sandwell Family of Colleges, said:

“It’s been fantastic to celebrate 10 years of success with our students, staff and so many of our alumni, and to reflect on the positive impact that the college has made on learners and the wider community over the past decade. At Central Saint Michael’s we encourage every student to thrive and excel in their chosen field, equipping every learner with the skills and knowledge they need to flourish. We’re looking forward to building on this success and playing our part in supporting the futures of many more students over the next 10 years, and beyond!”