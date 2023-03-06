Changing the future of disadvantaged pupils in Chester & Westminster

The Westminster Foundation and education charity Action Tutoring are pleased to announce a five-year partnership with the aim of expanding tutoring support to more disadvantaged young people in Westminster and Chester.

Action Tutoring works in collaboration with state primary and secondary schools to provide high-quality English and maths tutoring to pupils facing disadvantage.

The partnership will see Action Tutoring receive a grant of £500,000 from the Westminster Foundation over the five-year period to fund tutoring provision targeted at disadvantaged pupils in nine schools in Chester and Westminster. The support will help increase their subject knowledge, confidence, and academic outcomes.

“Providing maths and English tutoring to pupils at risk of leaving school without basic qualifications is a priority, particularly following the disruption in education amid the Covid-19 pandemic and the widening attainment gap,” Kate Brown, Westminster Foundation & Philanthropy Director, said.

“I am delighted that with our grant Action Tutoring can continue to deliver this important support in Westminster and Chester to help improve the futures of so many young people.”

Rachel Hudson, the headteacher of Blacon High School in Chester, said:

“the tutoring sessions have helped students to achieve or exceed their target grades in maths and English. Tutoring has had a positive impact on their confidence and performance across the board, enabling them to go into successful courses and pathways.”

Since its establishment in 2012, Action Tutoring has supported over 26,000 primary and secondary school pupils across England with the help of over 11,500 volunteer tutors. The charity is on track to support at least a further 6,000 pupils this academic year, through in-person and online tutoring delivery.

Susannah Hardyman, founder, and CEO of Action Tutoring said:

“The attainment gap alarmingly stands at its widest level in a decade which means more young people are leaving school without reaching expected standards. The odds are even worse for children from disadvantaged backgrounds. With this grant, we can positively change the trajectory for thousands of pupils in Chester by delivering tutoring support to unlock their potential and increase their life chances.”

In the 2021-22 academic year alone, Action Tutoring supported the highest number of pupils in the charity’s history, with 6,159 pupils across 147 schools receiving 67,800 hours of tutoring delivered by its volunteer tutors.

Lillie, a pupil of Blacon High School in Chester, said the personalised help she has received from Action Tutoring is making a real difference for her. “With the extra help, I feel more confident with my answers in class and when doing my homework. The fact that the tutoring sessions are one-on-one or in small groups means I get to ask my tutor any questions I have, without feeling embarrassed about getting it wrong in front of a whole class.”

Action Tutoring received The Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Volunteering Award in December, which recognized the service and impact of its inspiring volunteer tutors on disadvantaged young people across England.

Find out more about Action Tutoring’s impact in its latest impact report here.

