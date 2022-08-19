Class of 2022 Celebrate after Exam Success

The wait is over for students at NPTC Group of Colleges, who are celebrating after achieving top results in their A Levels and vocational qualifications.

The class of 2022 are the first to sit exams since the pandemic and despite the challenges faced over the last two years, they have shown an impressive resilience to achieve an overall pass rate of almost 99 percent. A* – B grades exceeded those of 2019 when students last sat examinations, with almost 60 percent of students achieving those grades. Almost a third of students (32.2 percent) achieved A*- A grades, and 83 percent A* – C grades. For the students who followed the Gifted and Talented (GATE) programme, it’s also good news, with 84 percent achieving A* – A grades and 100 percent A* – B grades.

Students sitting their Extended National Diploma Certificates also made the headlines, with 63 students achieving triple distinctions grades, and 25 students achieving the highest possible grade profile of triple distinction stars (D*D*D*) which is the equivalent of three A* at A Level.

In addition, no fewer than 292 learners successfully achieved the Advanced Skills Challenge Certificate with an outstanding pass rate of 99.6 percent with 65 percent achieving between an A* and C grade.

Many students have secured places at top universities or gained the qualifications to land their dream jobs. It is important to note that this year has not been like any other year. Staff have undertaken an enormous amount of work to welcome students back into the classroom and prepare them for exams in very difficult circumstances. Catherine Lewis, Acting CEO and Acting Principal of NPTC Group of Colleges commented:

“These results are outstanding. To exceed the A* – B grades of 2019 (pre-COVID) is an exceptional achievement. I am very proud of our students and our teaching and support staff for the very hard work that has underpinned all the hundreds of successes that lie behind the figures.”

MS Jeremy Miles, Minister for Education and Welsh Language, and a long-time supporter of NPTC Group of Colleges students said:

“Well done to all the students at NPTC Group of Colleges who have received their results today. You’ve had a really challenging time, but you’ve carried on and should be incredibly proud. Good luck to everyone in whatever your next step is. Whether it’s continuing in education, undertaking an apprenticeship or starting in the world of work, there are lots of options available to you. If you are unsure what to do next speak to the college or have a look at the Careers Wales website and good luck in whatever you choose to do next.”

Top Performers

Top performing A Level student Hermione Chammings from Cwmgwrach is a former Llangatwg pupil who is off to prestigious Oxford University to study History after achieving an outstanding A* in Religious Studies, A* in History, A* in Government and Politics and an A in the Extended Project Qualification.

‘’It’s really nice to finally know how I did after the long wait through summer, it’s even nicer to see my hard work pay off. After not sitting exams for so long, not knowing if my revision was working, it’s such a relief to know it did and I’m really excited to go to Oxford.

My lecturers have been supportive especially when it came to my UCAS application. Being part of the GATE Programme (Gifted and Talented Excellence Programme) and taking on the Extended Project Qualification has also prepared me academically for university.

I’m sad to be leaving college as it was such a nice environment but going to Oxford is big, it’s quite daunting but I’m also really looking forward to it.’’

A Level Student Ellie Sanders has been offered a scholarship to Aberystwyth University to study International Relations and History. She hopes to follow in the footsteps of local Politicians such as current MS Jeremy Miles (Minister for Education and Welsh Language) and MP Christina Rees, after achieving amazing results in her A Levels; German – A, History – A*, Sociology – A, Extended Project Qualification – A*.

Ellie was overjoyed with her results and said:

‘’I am really really pleased with my results, and I think that I can speak on behalf of all students that this has been an agonising wait, but with the support of our lecturers and the College, the results we achieved today truly reflect the hard work that we’ve put in over the last two years. The lecturers have been supportive and made sure we are comfortable with the course content They’ve put on extra revision sessions for us and I couldn’t be more grateful. I really couldn’t have achieved these results without their help and support.’’

Erin Mckay, a Health and Social Care student is off to Bath Spa University to study Early Childhood Studies after achieving Triple Distinction Stars.

She said ‘’I’ve been studying at Neath College for three years after swapping from A Levels to Health and Social care and I’ve just found the learning environment so supportive.”

A Level Student Aled Morgan has decided to opt for a Degree Apprenticeship in Civil Engineering after achieving a whopping A* in Physics, A* in Maths, A* in Computer Science, A in Further Maths and B in his Extended Qualification Project.

Former Birchgrove Comprehensive pupil Katie Edwards achieved A, A, A in A Level English Lit/Language, Psychology and Criminology. She is off to Bristol University to study Criminology. Delighted with her results, Katie said her first year was difficult studying online but much better when it moved to face-to-face. It was a struggle in the first year but the teaching staff were great and things really improved when we came back into College.

Ffion Willis received Triple Distinction Stars (D*D*D*) in her vocational Applied Science (Biomedical Science) qualification and is now off to Swansea University to study Audiology.

‘’I chose Audiology as I really enjoyed the Biology side of the course in College, I wanted to do something different in medicine.’’

Alan Nicholls achieved Triple Distinction Stars (D*D*D*) in Information Technology at Brecon Beacons College and said:

‘’I really enjoyed the course. It was a great opportunity. There wasn’t much IT support in school, so the help from my college tutors, Helen and Linda, has been amazing.’’

‘’I’m hoping to move on to an apprenticeship. If I can, I want to work in cybersecurity. It’s really important to work in cybersecurity to help protect people from ransomware and other problems.’’

Budding Lawyer Alex Thomas received an A* in Law, an A in Business, an A* in English Language & Literature and an A* in Extended Project Qualification. He has been accepted to Exeter University to study Law.

Sportsman Ethan Griffiths achieved top grades of Triple Distinction Star (D*D*D*) in his vocational Sports Coaching & Development qualification and is now off to study to become a chiropractor at Bournemouth University. It was after visiting chiropractors to help with injuries from playing rugby that his decision to go into that career was made.

‘’I really enjoyed College, I’ve suffered some injuries from playing rugby and visits to the chiropractor and the methods used made me decide to become a chiropractor.’’

Zack Childs is over the moon with his A Level results after receiving an A* in Maths an A* in Physics, an A* in Chemistry an A* in Biology and an A in the Extended Project Qualification. He has been accepted to Imperial College London to study Biochemistry and hopes to go into research.

A Level student Oliver Jones achieved an A in English Language and Literature an A in Sociology, and an impressive A* in German. A former Llangatwg student, he enjoyed College and is really going to miss it. He is taking a gap year but wants to go to university in Germany to study German.

Sports students Laura Shinton and Jennifer Jarvie received the highest grade of Triple D* (D*D*D*) in BTEC Level 3 Sport, Coaching and Development. The result is equivalent to 3 A*s at A Level and means they have a total of 168 UCAS points.

Laura, a devoted swimmer who has ranked top ten in Wales in the 50metre breaststroke and top fifteen in the 100metre breaststroke said: “I’m so really pleased with my results which means I can go on to Solent University Southampton to study Health, Nutrition and Exercise Science.”

Jennifer Jarvie has a passion for sport and uses her coaching experience as evidence to achieve excellence in all aspects of her work. Jennifer is a member of the TNS Ladies Football Club which competes in the Welsh Adran Premier League. She is also a volunteer coach at Berriew FC and Newtown FC U14 girls. Jennifer has been accepted at the University of Birmingham to study BSc Sport, Physical Education & Coaching Science.

Iris Shanahan from Newtown College achieved D*D*D* in Health and Social Care and is going to Aberystwyth University to study Adult Nursing.

Ffion Rowlands achieved D*DD in the Level 3 BTEC in Business and has secured full-time employment at Control Techniques in a Business Admin role.

Ruth Rees-Jones from Newtown College received D*DD in the Level 3 Business BTEC and has chosen to stay with us at college, going on to study the HND in Agriculture.

Automotive Engineering students from Brecon Beacons Colleges, Ethan Long, Zoe Jones and Jade Turnham passed their City & Guilds Level 3 Automotive Engineering qualifications, with Zoe and Jade paving the way for more girls to study and work in vehicle repair. The three students are looking to study the college’s new Electric Vehicle Repair courses this Autumn.

Brecon Childcare students also succeeded in their vocational Level 3 assessments, with four Merits and a Distinction* being achieved by students.

Maria Freeman from Brecon Beacon College gained a Distinction* in Childcare Level 3 and said: ‘’I feel really overwhelmed by my result from my college course. It is a fantastic result, and I am really pleased with myself. I got a distinction*. It has been a challenging couple of years, but we have made it through it together.’’

Courtney Whitely achieved a Distinction, Merit, Merit and is now heading to Bristol Institute for Performing Arts this September.

