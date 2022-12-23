College again recognised for inclusion with diversity award nomination

COLEG CAMBRIA has again been recognised for inclusion by a prestigious diversity organisation.

The north east Wales college is in the running for the National Centre for Diversity Award for Inclusive Learning Leadership at the Association of Colleges (AoC) Beacon Awards, to be held next Spring.

The Awards celebrate the best and most innovative practice among UK colleges each year.

The National Centre for Diversity accolade recognises and celebrates examples of institutions that champion and practice inclusive leadership – making people feel valued and treated fairly and respectfully.

Cambria’s Chief Executive Yana Williams said: “Diversity and inclusivity are of paramount importance to staff and learners at Cambria, as we look to foster a warm, welcoming environment with health, wellbeing, and support at its core.

“We are so pleased to again be finalists for a Beacon Award and representing the college on such an important stage.

“The support we provide for neurodivergent staff is both innovative and inclusive so to be recognised for that is an honour.”

Mark White OBE DL, Chair of AoC’s Charitable Trust added: “The AoC Beacon Awards showcase exactly why colleges are so important to every community and why people value them.

“This award recognises and celebrates examples of colleges who champion and practice inclusive leadership.

“This is emerging as a unique and critical capability and the work of the finalists showcases how colleges can adapt to diverse and changing markets and nurture ideas and talent.”

Earlier this year, Cambria unveiled a two-year action plan focused on further improving community links, engaging learners and staff, and campaigning for a more equal and inclusive college for all.

Yana said: “The priority is to continue collaborating with our staff and student body to ensure we are providing equal, inclusive and ‘culturally intelligent’ services. “Alongside stakeholders and key organisations across the region we want to keep delivering those high standards for coming generations.”

