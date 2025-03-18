College Group Host Educational Game Show for Hampshire Schools

South Hampshire College Group, comprising Eastleigh College, Fareham College and Southampton College, have welcomed four local secondary schools to a special interactive event designed to introduce pupils to further education and career pathways beyond school.

This unique Game Show event which featured professional lighting, sound effects and even a dedicated theme tune, was hosted at Fareham College’s theatre and was scheduled to coincide with National Careers Week. Over 30 students and staff were welcomed from schools including Fareham Academy, Henry Cort Community College, Bridgemary School and Castle View Academy. Each school had a team of 8 students, all from Year 9, who worked together to tackle six challenges, each centring around a different college department, such as carpentry, media, art and sport. This fun and engaging approach to further education allowed students to explore and discover new passions in an exciting competitive environment.

A prize ceremony capped off the evening, with Henry Cort Community College being declared the winners, and recipients of special gift vouchers. All participants received a certificate and the entire event was captured on film by a dedicated broadcasting team from Solent University.

Danielle Logan, Community Outreach Coordinator at South Hampshire College Group, organised the event. She commented: “The National Careers Week Game Show was an exciting event designed to introduce Year 9 students to the range of subjects and courses available at our colleges. It was great to see the enthusiasm and energy that students brought to the challenges! I believe it has been a fantastic introduction for students to get a taste of what we offer at South Hampshire College Group and as they progress to Year 10 and 11, they will have even more opportunities to learn about our programs and pathways. The National Careers Week Game Show is an annual event that highlights our commitment to providing students with valuable insights into their future educational and career options.”

A teacher from a participating school commented: “This event has been so much fun both this year and last year. The students love seeing the college, finding out about some of the courses and the competitive element of the challenges. The length of the event is just right too.”

South Hampshire College Group is a large and newly merged college group, that brings together three Further Education colleges from Southampton, Eastleigh and Fareham to make one strong, responsive and ambitious organisation. It defines an exciting new era to Further Education in the region, with positive benefits for students, apprentices, staff, employers and local communities.