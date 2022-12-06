COLLEGE PROMISES PERSONALISED EXPERIENCE AT VIRTUAL OPEN EVENT

Visitors to the next open event due to be staged by North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College (NWSLC) will be able to enjoy a personalised experience online from the comfort of their own homes. Due to be hosted on the college’s website on Wednesday 14 December 2022, the virtual event will include VR-enabled 360-degree campus tours, video presentations from tutors and live chats with advisors.

Originally conceived during the pandemic, NWSLC designed an innovative platform to enable young people to access the information and advice they need while staying safe at home. Thanks to its popularity, this type of event has kept its place in the college’s annual calendar alongside physical open events at its Warwickshire and Leicestershire campuses.

Without needing to leave home, prospective students will be guided through a personalised online open event experience during which they will be able to access information on course options, careers information, financial help, and any support they might need in college. They will also find out how to apply to join the college and what the process will be to help them achieve a college place in September 2023.

NWSLC’s Marketing and Communications Manager, Anita Ladva-Cheung said, “When we first devised a virtual event that encompasses all our locations and subject areas on a single date, we were delighted with the amount of interest it attracted and the numbers of participants. We were keen to maintain this online opportunity as it is highly convenient and also offers a personalised experience. This is especially helpful for potential students who are certain about what they want to study and at which location.

“We appreciate that online events are not for everyone and there can be no substitute for visiting one of our campus locations in person before enrolling. Anyone who is interested in joining the college can contact us at any time via our website which includes a live chat facility. Alternatively, we will be opening our doors again on 6 and 9 February 2023 to welcome visitors in person.”

Participants in the virtual open event which takes place between 5pm and 8pm on 14 December 2022 will be able to:

Learn about courses and qualifications including the new T Levels

Chat in real time with tour guides and tutors

Download a personalised prospectus

Find out about college finance, bursaries, and travel

Explore college campuses with 360-degree virtual reality tours

Make an application for a full-time study programme.

The event is suitable for anyone who is considering starting a full-time college course or apprenticeship in September 2022 including adults seeking professional qualifications, higher education, or distance learning.

Marion Plant, OBE FCGI, Principal and Chief Executive of NWSLC said, “I am delighted that the college is able to ‘open its doors’ online in this way to help young people who are planning their next move. Everyone has adapted to using technology a lot more over the last few years and we hope that our virtual event will provide an accessible, enjoyable, and informative way of finding out more about what the college has to offer. We are very keen to showcase the fantastic experience that they can expect to enjoy when they come to college, and we are happy to be able to assure them of a place with us for next September.”

