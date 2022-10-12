Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment
Switch to Pearson EPA services

COLLEGE REWARDED FOLLOWING ARMED FORCES EMPLOYMENT PLEDGE

North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College October 12, 2022
0 Comments
Three individuals holding certificate
Why Switch to NCFE for EPA In Article Block ad

North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College (NWSLC) has been recognised with a Silver award for promoting employment policies that support member of the armed forces, veterans, and their families. The college first signed the Armed Forces Covenant three years ago formalising its status as a forces-friendly employer when it pledged to guarantee an interview to all service leaver applicants.

Initially NWSLC gained a Bronze award as part of the Employer Recognition Scheme (ERS) following its pledge to support employment for reservists, veterans, cadet instructors, and military spouses and their partners.

The ERS recognises the commitment and support of UK employers for defence personnel. The scheme comprises Bronze, Silver and Gold awards for employers who support those who serve, or have served, in the armed forces, and their families.

This year, the college achieved Silver status by demonstrating that service personnel and all those within the armed forces community are not unfairly disadvantaged by its recruitment and selection process. NWSLC has actively ensured that its workforce is aware of its positive policies towards defence people.

Marion Plant, OBE FCGI, Principal and CEO of NWSLC said, “We recognise the wide range of unique skills and experiences that armed forces members can contribute to the college, helping with our mission to diversify the talent within our workforce. We are delighted to support the Armed Forces Covenant and are working closely as part of the Employer Recognition Scheme to ensure that our forces-friendly policies are well promoted throughout our organisation and beyond.

“NWSLC is keen to reinforce its workforce with individuals who are skilled in science, technology, engineering, and maths in particular and we have a range of opportunities for lecturers teaching in college or assessors delivering apprenticeship training in workplace settings. The college is happy to support applicants with qualifications in their armed forces specialism, enabling them to add teaching qualifications to their portfolio.”

NWSLC already employs two army veterans, engineering lecturer Andrew Ball and Charlene Readman who teaches motor vehicle skills.

For information on careers and current job vacancies at NWSLC, please visit www.nwslc.ac.uk

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Education
Published in: Education
North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College
MIRA Technology Institute

Related Articles

City & Guilds Associate Vacancies available - FE News

Responses

Report

Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior
Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .