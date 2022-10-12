COLLEGE REWARDED FOLLOWING ARMED FORCES EMPLOYMENT PLEDGE

North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College (NWSLC) has been recognised with a Silver award for promoting employment policies that support member of the armed forces, veterans, and their families. The college first signed the Armed Forces Covenant three years ago formalising its status as a forces-friendly employer when it pledged to guarantee an interview to all service leaver applicants.

Initially NWSLC gained a Bronze award as part of the Employer Recognition Scheme (ERS) following its pledge to support employment for reservists, veterans, cadet instructors, and military spouses and their partners.

The ERS recognises the commitment and support of UK employers for defence personnel. The scheme comprises Bronze, Silver and Gold awards for employers who support those who serve, or have served, in the armed forces, and their families.

This year, the college achieved Silver status by demonstrating that service personnel and all those within the armed forces community are not unfairly disadvantaged by its recruitment and selection process. NWSLC has actively ensured that its workforce is aware of its positive policies towards defence people.

Marion Plant, OBE FCGI, Principal and CEO of NWSLC said, “We recognise the wide range of unique skills and experiences that armed forces members can contribute to the college, helping with our mission to diversify the talent within our workforce. We are delighted to support the Armed Forces Covenant and are working closely as part of the Employer Recognition Scheme to ensure that our forces-friendly policies are well promoted throughout our organisation and beyond.

“NWSLC is keen to reinforce its workforce with individuals who are skilled in science, technology, engineering, and maths in particular and we have a range of opportunities for lecturers teaching in college or assessors delivering apprenticeship training in workplace settings. The college is happy to support applicants with qualifications in their armed forces specialism, enabling them to add teaching qualifications to their portfolio.”

NWSLC already employs two army veterans, engineering lecturer Andrew Ball and Charlene Readman who teaches motor vehicle skills.

For information on careers and current job vacancies at NWSLC, please visit www.nwslc.ac.uk

Published in