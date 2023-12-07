Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe
From education to employment

College Showcases Next-Gen Classrooms to Local Educators

North Kent College (NKC) December 7, 2023
0 Comments

Representatives of Tonbridge Grammar School and Harrow, Richmond and Uxbridge Colleges (HRUC) visited North Kent College recently for a demonstration of some of the College’s pioneering technology.

Harrow, Richmond and Uxbridge Colleges visited the College’s Gravesend campus, whilst the Tonbridge Grammar School visitors made the short trip to the Tonbridge campus. However they were brought together by North Kent College’s immersive classrooms, which they wanted to learn more about and find out how they could possibly be of use to their institutions.

These hi-tech classrooms allow for a seamless learning experience with teachers and students in other immersive classrooms, and to connect with employers at remote locations.

The classrooms are fully interactive with digital whiteboards that students can use to answer questions or tasks set and engage in lessons as if they were in the room with the lecturer.

Each room also allows ultra-high-definition video presentations to be shared, and features motion tracking cameras with high-quality two-way audio that allows for natural conversations between rooms, no matter where the participant is standing.

Each of North Kent College’s four campuses at Dartford, Gravesend, Hadlow and Tonbridge, host an immersive classroom, whilst there are 13 in total at various colleges across Kent.

Other advantages include:

  • External lecturers and guest speakers will no longer have to attend a campus to give a presentation or talk as they can beam in remotely.
  • Practical demonstrations can be broadcast straight to the rooms rather than students having to be taken out on trips to industry specific locations.
  • Students can connect remotely if they are unable to make it to a campus due to illness or bad weather.

Mark Andrews, Deputy Executive Principal, Strategy and Curriculum, for North Kent College said:

“I am delighted that we could showcase our brand-new immersive classrooms to some of our colleagues in the sector, so they can see the benefits it could bring to them.

“It gave them a flavour of how the technology can be used to engage employers and educational partners, both regionally and nationally, with students, and how easy it makes it to share expert teachers and guest speakers across college groups whilst at the same time retaining the interactive nature of a regular classroom.”

Nigel Stratton, Chair of Trustees at Tonbridge Grammar School, was impressed by the demonstration, saying:

“It was great to see this new technology in operation. It was interesting how the immersive classroom experience is being integrated into the teaching and learning at North Kent College. We hope to implement something similar at Tonbridge Grammar School in the future as part of the experience the students will need to develop their skills for their future lives and the world of work.”

No technical knowledge is needed by staff to use the classrooms, they simply connect their laptop and are ready to broadcast their lesson.

Students also don’t need to download any software to join the lessons remotely, as it is all browser based.

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Education
Published in: Education
North Kent College (NKC)

Related Articles

Responses

Report

Harassment or bullying behavior
Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .