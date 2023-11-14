College welcomes Rachael Hamilton MSP to Hawick campus

@BordersCollege is delighted to have recently welcomed Rachael Hamilton, MSP for Ettrick, Roxburgh and Berwickshire, to its Hawick campus.

The purpose of Ms Hamilton’s visit was to discuss the benefits of what the College can offer businesses in the Borders through renewables training and give her an opportunity to see some of the new and emerging technologies being taught at the campus.

Welcomed by College Principal Pete Smith, Rachael was given a tour of the campus’s award-winning facilities and got the chance to look at teaching practices in areas such as sustainable construction, echo tech and AIMS.

Ms Hamilton said:

“It was fantastic to join the team at Borders College in Hawick. Reaching our ambitious climate targets will require skills in renewable energy and emerging technologies. Borders College are delivering training in these skills right here in Hawick and across the Borders.

“Recent grant funding from the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund will enable our local college to build on its ability to deliver this training, and provide opportunities for Borderers to pursue a career in renewables and other emerging technologies.”

Ms Hamilton was interested to hear about funding obtained through the UK Government Shared Prosperity Fund, through which the College has been awarded £530,400 to facilitate the no-cost provision of tailored skills and training initiatives, aiming to bolster the green economy and enhance the local supply chain for housing.

Speaking at the event was Borders College Principal and CEO Pete Smith, who said:

“We were delighted to welcome Ms Hamilton to our Hawick campus to see the range of technologies and learning opportunities available and discuss the important role the College will have in generating a skilled workforce for these areas.

“The Shared Prosperity Fund will enable us to continue to upskill and reskill to support Retrofit and Green Skills, which are crucial to ensuring businesses and communities can benefit from the opportunities arising from the transition to net-zero.”

Rachael Hamilton has served as MSP for Ettrick, Roxburgh and Berwickshire since 2017. She holds the Shadow Cabinet portfolio for Rural Affairs and Islands. Ms Hamilton was previously a list MSP for the South Scotland region, elected in the 2016 Scottish Parliament election.

The College would like to thank Ms Hamilton and her team for taking the time to visit the Hawick campus.

