Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment
1st for EPA headline banner ad

Conservatives are failing kids and communities Labour warns, as analysis reveals gulf in GCSE results

Labour Newsroom August 24, 2022
0 Comments
Stephen Morgan MP, Labour’s Shadow Schools Minister

Ahead of GCSE results day, Labour has warned that the Conservatives are failing kids and failing communities, as analysis of past results shows a huge gulf in outcomes across different parts of the country.

Last summer, while GCSE and equivalent results rose across the board, fewer than 4 in 10 students in Knowsley achieved a pass in English and Maths, over 20 percentage points lower than the national average.

This contrasts to areas such as Trafford, Kingston-upon-Thames or Buckinghamshire which led the way with over 7 in 10 young people achieving a pass in both subjects.

Shadow Schools Minister Stephen Morgan MP, said that young people across the country are equally talented but have been held back by a Conservative government more focused on internal fights than on their futures.

The party’s analysis further shows that despite a bump in results during Covid, fewer 16 year olds achieved a pass in English and Maths in 2021 than in 2016 with results having fallen over the last five years.

This analysis follows the news last week, that top A-level grades have fallen a third faster in the North East than South East.

Stephen Morgan MP, Labour’s Shadow Schools Minister, said:

“Young people receiving results have worked incredibly hard, but 12 years of Conservative governments has left a legacy of unequal outcomes that are holding back kids and holding back communities.

“As we head into results day, every child should know that they are supported by a government which believes in them and their ability to succeed but sadly that’s simply not the case. The Conservatives are failing our children.

“Labour is ambitious for every child. We would end tax breaks for private schools and invest in thousands of new teachers, to give every child the brilliant teaching and school experience they need to achieve and thrive.”

Number & percentage of students achieving Level 2 (GCSE grade 4 or above and equivalent) in maths and english by local authority: https://explore-education-statistics.service.gov.uk/data-tables/permalink/c55d82c0-0590-4883-9dd5-5a61e421c835 

North-South gap in A-level results fuels social mobility fears – Independent

Labour’s national excellence programme would invest in thousands of new teachers and giving teachers ongoing training to help all students thrive: https://labour.org.uk/press/starmer-pledges-to-launch-an-education-national-excellence-programme/ 

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Education
Published in: Education
Topics: , , ,
Labour Newsroom

Related Articles

City & Guilds Associate Vacancies available - FE News

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this