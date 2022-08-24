Conservatives are failing kids and communities Labour warns, as analysis reveals gulf in GCSE results

Ahead of GCSE results day, Labour has warned that the Conservatives are failing kids and failing communities, as analysis of past results shows a huge gulf in outcomes across different parts of the country.

Last summer, while GCSE and equivalent results rose across the board, fewer than 4 in 10 students in Knowsley achieved a pass in English and Maths, over 20 percentage points lower than the national average.

This contrasts to areas such as Trafford, Kingston-upon-Thames or Buckinghamshire which led the way with over 7 in 10 young people achieving a pass in both subjects.

Shadow Schools Minister Stephen Morgan MP, said that young people across the country are equally talented but have been held back by a Conservative government more focused on internal fights than on their futures.

The party’s analysis further shows that despite a bump in results during Covid, fewer 16 year olds achieved a pass in English and Maths in 2021 than in 2016 with results having fallen over the last five years.

This analysis follows the news last week, that top A-level grades have fallen a third faster in the North East than South East.

Stephen Morgan MP, Labour’s Shadow Schools Minister, said:

“Young people receiving results have worked incredibly hard, but 12 years of Conservative governments has left a legacy of unequal outcomes that are holding back kids and holding back communities.

“As we head into results day, every child should know that they are supported by a government which believes in them and their ability to succeed but sadly that’s simply not the case. The Conservatives are failing our children.

“Labour is ambitious for every child. We would end tax breaks for private schools and invest in thousands of new teachers, to give every child the brilliant teaching and school experience they need to achieve and thrive.”

