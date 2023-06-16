Course quality at University of Chester rated in top ten nationally

The quality of courses at the University of Chester has been recognised with a top ten position in the Uni Compare University Rankings 2023.

The University has ranked seventh in Course Quality illustrating the University’s continued commitment to excellence in higher education and student satisfaction. The rankings also reveal the University’s outstanding performance, attaining a position in the top 7% of best universities in the UK and ranking among the top 8% in employability.

The Uni Compare University Rankings are based on 65,015 ratings and 13,003 reviews from current and former students. These reviews provide valuable insights into various aspects of university life, such as the quality of courses, accommodation, job prospects, and student life. For universities to maintain a high ranking, they must consistently excel in all aspects.

An impressive 100% of students who reviewed the University of Chester in the 2023 rankings said they would recommend the institution. The University has consistently remained among the top 2% in the UK for Course Quality, reaffirming their steadfast dedication to continuous improvement and enhancing the student experience.

Professor Eunice Simmons, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Chester, said:

“This is an impressive result for the University and testament to the hard work of colleagues who consistently strive to give our students an excellent experience.”

Owen O’Neill, Founder of the Uni Compare University Rankings, said: “We are delighted to celebrate our new student rankings, recognising the significant impact university rankings have on both students and institutions.

“These rankings empower students with valuable insights, guiding them towards the right educational paths while motivating universities to strive for excellence in all aspects of their offerings. Together, we embrace the transformative power of university rankings in shaping the future of higher education.”

