CRC hosts international students from Brazil through Connect the World initiative

Cambridge Regional College (CRC) has welcomed 19 students from Paraiba in Brazil through a programme, Connect the World, founded and funded by the northeast state’s government.

The initiative is to encourage international exchange opportunities for students and staff from state schools, with the aim of internationalising Paraiba and raising its profile.

Learners from across the state of Paraiba (rural, coastal, industrial, and urban areas) met a few weeks prior to travelling to the UK, for the first time. Ranging from 16 to 18 years of age, individuals went through a competitive process which included testing their English language skills, their academic record, their personal conduct, and a psychological assessment to ensure that they were emotionally prepared to leave their home and study abroad.

The learners are currently in their last year of secondary school in Brazil, which is the equivalent to that of level 3 qualifications and A-levels in the UK. Alongside studying English as a foreign language, they will also benefit from joining a variety of vocational and academic classes with Cambridgeshire students.

One of the poorest states in the country, Paraiba has suffered from lack of development and investment. It is hoped that international connections such as this programme will increase prosperity in the state and give students, from lower socio-economic households, the chance to embrace a life changing trip. For many it’s the first time leaving their hometowns or spending time away from their families, but the demonstrative friendly Brazilian nature means students have been popular with their peers, teachers, and host families alike!

CRC is extremely proud to work with other countries to help learners embed themselves in the English culture through interactive learning and immersive experiences. If it were not for programmes like Connect the World, these opportunities may not be possible.

