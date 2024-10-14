Design experts increase efforts to support education after notching 30 years

A Black Country creative agency has stepped up its outreach work in education as it celebrates reaching its 30 year anniversary landmark.

Think Creative Studio, based in Stuart Works, Stourbridge, is providing more mentoring and work experience for young people to learn about the opportunities in commercial design and creative work as the company enters its fourth decade in business.

With the new academic term under way, the graphic design specialists will be industry mentors to A level graphic design students at King Edward VI College, Stourbridge, for the seventh year running.

Think Creative Studio will help nurture young talent by providing mentoring for Year 13 students through delivering a series of workshops on the skills used in the creative sector at the company’s offices. The team will also judge the college’s annual graphic design prize at their year-end show.

Students from local schools and colleges will be given work experience placements at the company, who have provided more than 100 young people with opportunities since it was established in 1994.

Billed as “a dynamic team of creatives with a genuine passion for great design and superb customer service”, Think Creative Studio works with leading bagel brand New York Bakery Co, a range of school and academy trusts and international pharmaceutical brands. Working across a range of sectors, the company’s services encompass all aspects of the marketing mix from brand identity, to point of sale, packaging, exhibitions, print and digital media, earning them award success.

Managing director and owner Simon Grigg, who launched the company, said: “We are delighted for Think Creative Studio to build on our strong relationships in education as we celebrate 30 years of delivering high quality creative marketing work for clients across the UK and internationally.

“Since launching the business we have been delighted to engage with dozens of students annually to play our part in ensuring they develop new skills needed to progress and potentially shape their own careers in creative, marketing and design.”

Richard Mason, Subject Leader for Graphics at King Edward VI College, said: “We are delighted to build on our partnership with Think Creative Studio as they celebrate the impressive achievement of 30 years in business. Our mission is to inspire the next generation to grow and achieve excellence, progressing on to their chosen next steps with confidence, which support from companies like Think Creative Studio allows us to do.”

Operations director Fran Grigg said Think Creative Studio’s team of 10 staff is always pleased to help learners. Fran said: “We provide a vibrant working environment for our team based on working with a variety of clients and sectors. With our youngest team member aged 21, we are helping develop talent for the future, enabling creative career development in the West Midlands.”

Think Creative Studio has notched a string of large brand client wins as it celebrates reaching its 30 year anniversary landmark. The team are working with leading crisp brand Takis along with a range of new international customers. With a specialism in marketing for pharmaceutical companies, Think Creative Studio has also taken on new clients in the sector including work for customers in Europe.

Think Creative Studio is continuing to innovate, establishing place-making brand, Creative Corridors, which delivers wall graphics to transform work and learning spaces, as a separate company.