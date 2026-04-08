Digital Learning Institute (DLI) and Association for Learning Technology (ALT) forge strategic partnership to advance professional development for digital learning practitioners 

The Digital Learning Institute (DLI) and the Association for Learning Technology (ALT) are pleased to announce a new strategic partnership, paving the way for a richer professional development ecosystem for digital learning and learning technology professionals across the UK.

While digital learning and learning technology professionals have long engaged with ALT and DLI independently, the partnership creates a stronger, more connected proposition for practitioners seeking to develop their careers and networks, deepening their expertise and reach.

In practice, the two organisations will work in close collaboration, co-hosting learning events and professional development opportunities to ensure practitioners have a clear, connected support structure for skills development and professional recognition.

ALT and DLI practitioners will gain preferential access to each other’s accreditations and qualifications, as well as benefitting from a broader professional network and career development infrastructure. Under the partnership, DLI and ALT will explore the creation of an accredited route between DLI certification and CMALT, ALT’s widely recognised accreditation for digital learning and learning technology professionals, with the ambition of offering practitioners stronger professional recognition of their skills.

“The learning technology profession is evolving fast, and so is ALT. Our members work across an increasingly broad range of sectors and contexts, and they need up-to-date professional development support that reflects that ambition. This partnership with DLI does exactly that: it brings together ALT’s professional recognition frameworks with DLI’s qualifications and expertise, giving the digital learning and learning technology community a more complete, connected path for their development, wherever they work,” says Susan Martin, CEO, ALT

“This partnership works because each community is strengthened by the other. DLI professionals get something they’ve always valued: connection to a wider practitioner community, a stronger professional network, and a credible career development pathway through CMALT. ALT members get access to University credit-rated qualifications and practical expertise that equip them to do their jobs better. Together, we’re building something that neither of us could offer alone,” concludes John Kilroy, Founder, DLI.

The partnership launches with immediate effect, with joint learning initiatives and professional development opportunities available to digital learning and learning technology professionals and the organisations they work within.