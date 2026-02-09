Docsity AI turns smartphones into accessible study companions

Docsity, the collaborative learning platform, has launched the Docsity AI app which transforms learning materials (audio, photos, videos, links, lectures, charts, notes) into effective study resources through the use of AI.

The app is capable of capturing, organising, and transforming study materials, e.g., in-class lectures and notes into audio transcription. Docsity AI represents a step forward in Docsity’s mission to make studying more accessible, interactive, and personalised through the application of AI tools.

Students can record a lecture, scan a handout page, upload a document or a YouTube link, and the app processes the material and creates clear transcripts, summaries, interactive concept maps, structured notes or even personalised flashcards to simulate exams and tests. The goal is not only to speed up studying, but to make it more manageable through smart technology.

Inclusion is also a core focus: through collaboration with tutors and teachers specialised in neurodiversity, the app has been designed to be truly accessible, with features that support students with ADHD or learning disabilities, making studying effective for everyone.

“With Docsity AI, we want to demonstrate that artificial intelligence is not a substitute for students, but an ally capable of simplifying and optimising the learning journey. Our guiding objective has always been to put technology at the service of people: helping students better organise their time, focus on core concepts, and experience studying in a calmer and more effective way. In this sense, AI becomes an integral part of the daily life of the modern student, enhancing their abilities and making learning more accessible, personalised, and engaging,” said Paolo Muoio, COO of Docsity.

Docsity has been working side by side with students since 2010, supporting them in sharing knowledge, completing their studies, and preparing for their next steps. This decade-long experience is embedded in the app. With Docsity AI, the smartphone becomes not just a support tool, but a true study companion – one that evolves with students’ needs and demonstrates how AI can make learning more human and stimulating.