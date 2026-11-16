Double Royal Recognition for Learning Resource Network as It Celebrates King’s Award for Enterprise 2026

British awarding organisation celebrates its second royal honour for International Trade, following the Queen’s Award for Enterprise in 2020, marking another milestone in its global expansion.

Learning Resource Network (LRN), a UK-based awarding organisation recognised by Ofqual, celebrated receiving the prestigious King’s Award for Enterprise 2026 for International Trade at a special ceremony held on 4 November 2026 at The City Pavilion in Romford, Greater London.

The Award was formally presented to LRN by Nick Bracken OBE DL, Representative Deputy Lieutenant for Havering, representing His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Greater London, on behalf of His Majesty King Charles III.

The ceremony was attended by distinguished guests, including Councillor Maggie Themistocli, Mayor of Havering, and Sarah Chidgey, Head of International Education, Services and Skills Directorate, Department for Business Innovation Science & Trade, alongside international education partners, representatives of approved centres, LRN leadership and invited guests.

The occasion celebrated LRN’s continued international growth and its contribution to the global reach of British education and qualifications.

Two Royal Honours: A Remarkable Achievement

The King’s Award for Enterprise 2026 represents LRN’s second royal recognition for outstanding achievement in International Trade, following the Queen’s Award for Enterprise in International Trade in 2020.

Receiving these two prestigious honours within six years reflects LRN’s sustained international growth and its commitment to expanding access to British qualifications worldwide.

Operating across 58 countries and having assessed more than 1.2 million candidates, LRN has established an international network of approved centres, educational institutions and partners.

Its qualifications portfolio includes International GCSEs, International AS and A Levels, vocational qualifications, teacher education, early years education, professional development and English language assessments.

Through these programmes, LRN continues to support learners, educators and institutions in accessing educational and professional development opportunities across international markets.

A Memorable Year of Royal Recognition

The King’s Award ceremony marked another significant moment in an exceptional year for Learning Resource Network and its Chief Executive Officer, Dr Muhammad Zohaib Tariq.

In July 2026, Dr Tariq had the honour of meeting His Majesty King Charles III and Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal, Princess Anne.

These memorable encounters added further significance to a year in which LRN received its second royal honour for International Trade.

The formal presentation of the King’s Award in November provided an opportunity to celebrate the organisation’s achievements alongside its employees, international partners and distinguished guests.

CEO Celebrates the Achievement

Commenting on this prestigious recognition, Dr Muhammad Zohaib Tariq, Chief Executive Officer of Learning Resource Network, said:

“Receiving the King’s Award for Enterprise is an extraordinary honour and a proud moment for everyone at Learning Resource Network.

“Having previously received the Queen’s Award for Enterprise in 2020, this second royal recognition is particularly meaningful and reflects the dedication, resilience and commitment of our entire organisation.

“This achievement belongs to our hardworking colleagues, our approved centres and our international partners, whose trust and support have been instrumental in our journey.

“We are deeply grateful for this recognition, which inspires us to continue strengthening educational standards, expanding international opportunities and making a positive difference in the lives of learners around the world.”

Celebrating British Educational Excellence on the Global Stage

The ceremony brought together distinguished representatives, education professionals and international partners to celebrate LRN’s achievements and its growing international presence.

The formal presentation of the King’s Award was followed by a mayoral address, official photographs and a celebratory gathering, providing an opportunity to acknowledge the contributions of LRN’s employees, approved centres and stakeholders.

As an Ofqual-recognised awarding organisation, LRN remains committed to quality assurance, academic standards and the development of qualifications that respond to the evolving needs of learners, educators and employers.

The organisation’s international growth reflects the demand for British qualifications and the importance of cross-border educational partnerships in supporting skills development and lifelong learning.

Looking Ahead: Building on International Success

Building on its latest royal recognition, LRN aims to further strengthen its global partnerships, expand its qualification portfolio and support educational institutions in emerging and established international markets.

With continued focus on academic qualifications, vocational education, teacher development, early years education and digital learning, LRN remains committed to creating opportunities for learners and supporting the international education sector. The King’s Award for Enterprise 2026 is both a celebration of LRN’s achievements and a renewed commitment to delivering educational excellence worldwide.