Double success for Gower College Swansea at Worldskills Awards event

Gower College Swansea (@GowerCollegeSwa) has picked up two awards at the prestigious WorldSkills UK Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Heroes Awards in London.

The awards, which are sponsored by the University Vocational Awards Council (UVAC) and Skills and Education Group, recognise those championing diversity and inclusion in the education sector.

The College was successful in two categories:



Learning Area Manager for Built Environment, Hannah Pearce, won the Women in STEM Award, sponsored by The Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry.



The Landscaping and Eco Construction team took home the Social Mobility Champion Award, sponsored by Skills and Education Group.

Hannah was recognised for her exceptional contribution to supporting and empowering women in the STEM sector, particularly within the construction and built environment industries. Over recent years, Hannah has demonstrated outstanding leadership in championing sustainable building practices and in advocating for greater female participation in traditionally male-dominated sectors.

Her passion for change has led her to an influential role as the Head of Built Environment at Gower College Swansea. In this capacity, she has instigated and developed community engagement programs through outreach initiatives, working closely with industry to create opportunities for placements and apprenticeships, including shared apprenticeship programs. Furthermore, she has been pivotal in developing new curriculum pathways to align with the evolving technological demands of the industry, ensuring students are equipped with the skills needed for the future of construction.

The impact of Hannah’s dedication has been nothing short of transformative. Under her leadership, Gower College Swansea has seen a staggering 366% increase in female participation in the Built Environment courses in the 2023/24 academic year compared to the previous year. She was also named as one of the CITB’s Top 100 Most Influential Women in Construction for 2024.

The College’s Landscaping and Eco Construction Team has revolutionised education for young people at risk of becoming NEET (not in education, employment or training) in recent years. Their journey began in 2019 with a pilot program which saw their learners successfully complete their qualifications and gain essential skills in resilience, organisation and teamwork.

The program’s success sparked the creation of an innovative ‘outdoor learning school’ which emphasises holistic learning and community networks, moving away from traditional unit assessments to hands-on projects with tangible outcomes. The team’s philosophy focuses on patience, care and compassion, enabling them to see beyond the curriculum and learners’ prior struggles. Their work has resulted in significant improvements in attendance and progression rates, with over 87% of learners advancing to higher levels every year.

Fast forward to 2024 and the team were able to move their learners into the Green Hwb at the College, a purpose-built space featuring a food production area, pond, polytunnel, orchard and, inside, brand new workrooms and art rooms.

“A huge congratulations to all the winners,” says Ben Blackledge, Chief Executive, WorldSkills UK. “We’ve been truly inspired by the incredible people and the powerful stories behind the nominations. Together with our partners, we’re committed to celebrating the individuals and organisations driving real change, and we’ll use their success to inspire even more opportunities for young people, from all backgrounds, to choose apprenticeships and technical education as a route to success in work and life.”