Dumfries and Galloway College celebrates students and staff at annual awards

Students and staff from Dumfries and Galloway College (DGC) were full of summer cheer after being honoured at two annual awards events.

On Thursday, June 5, DGC’s Student Association held their Above and Beyond Awards ceremony at the Dumfries Campus, where learners and staff members were awarded prizes in categories such as Most Supportive Student, Acting with Courage and Outstanding Class Rep — as well crowning 17 Students of the Year across a range of subject areas.

The special event, which began with Student Association President Honor Gibson announcing the Above and Beyond winners, gave learners the chance to enjoy their achievements with friends and lecturers in front of DGC Principal and CEO Douglas Dickson, who was delighted to present the curriculum awards.

After the prizegiving ceremony, all the students, staff and guests came together for photographs to commemorate the day.

Then, on Friday, June 13, it was on to the college’s Stranraer Campus for its Celebration of Success Day.

DGC Principal Mr Dickson was accompanied by the Chair of the Board of Management, Caroline Stuart, to watch the proud students take centre stage as they received their awards from Interim Vice Principal Phil Storrier.

After enjoying a fantastic lunch provided by the Graze Thyme Café in Stranraer, which is owned by former DGC alumni Gill McWhirter, students then had their pictures taken with Mr Dickson and Ms Stuart to round off a day they will never forget.

Douglas Dickson, Principal and CEO, Dumfries and Galloway College, said: “The Above and Beyond Awards are a reminder of the exceptional talent, dedication and spirit that defines Dumfries and Galloway College. These awards celebrate the individuals who consistently go the extra mile ─ whether that’s in the classroom or behind the scenes.

“Our Celebration of Success Day in Stranraer is always a great occasion and everyone involved can feel incredibly proud. It was real delight to see the students presented with their certificates as we celebrated their achievements during this academic year.

“I am incredibly proud of our staff and students who inspire us all through their hard work, creativity and commitment to excellence. Their contributions make our college not just a place of learning, but a vibrant and supportive community.”

Dumfries

Above and Beyond Award winners

Most Supportive Student – Ethan Platts

Here for You Prize – Destinee Houston

Acting with Courage – Sienne Wykes

Open Awards (for being great) – Matthew Sankey, Catriona Grant and Chris Connor

Outstanding Class Rep – Steph Grier

Most Inspiring Student – Derry Langon

Active Campus Student – Sorin Sima

Active Campus Staff – Connor McGeorge

Best Lecturing Staff – Aileen Loch

Best Staff Team – Student Experience team

Most Fun Staff Member – Sharon Kerr

Support Staff Award – Steven McCracken

Academic Student of the Year Award winners

Mechanical Engineering – John Chapman

Electrical Engineering – Rob Walker

Renewable Transport – Kestral Platts

Vis Comm – Zechariah Musaka

Photography – Abi Blenkinsop

Art & Design – Viktoriya Ozherelyeva

Health & Social Studies – Dylan Guenther

Sport & Fitness – Ben Tinning

Early Education & Childcare – Freya Patterson

LEAP – Sean Allan

Business Studies – Sienna Wykes

Computing – Euan Lewis

Hairdressing – Lexi Bryceland

Beauty Therapy – Eloise Halkett

Hospitality – Rosie Corder

Professional Cookery – Grace Aldridge

Construction – Kihanna Cassidy

Stranraer

Celebration of Success Day Winners

Construction Student of the Year – Arthur Carruthers

Hairdressing Student of the Year – Innes Lockhart

Beauty Therapy Student of the Year – IuIiana Iatcu

Early Education & Childcare Student of the Year – Gabriel Kelly

(LEAP) Supported Programmes Student of the Year – Becca Kirk

Hospitality Student of the Year – Laura McColm

College Academy Student of the Year: Motor Vehicle – Rory Corrigan

College Academy Student of the Year: Construction – Brandon Paterson

College Academy Student of the Year: Early Ed/Childcare – Chloe McCreadie

College Academy Student of the Year: Sport & Fitness – Leah Christine