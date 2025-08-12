Dyslexia no barrier to conservation career for Sandycroft student

THE challenges of dyslexia and an uncertain future left Adem Erdogan wondering what to do next on leaving high school.

It was the support of his parents, who encouraged the 25 year-old to take a look at what Coleg Cambria had to offer, that led to him spending the next several years pursuing a career in ecology and conservation.

As a 16 year-old, Adem assumed he would find himself a manual or engineering role “like most friends” had planned to do.

He decided against that and believed “following his heart” was “the best decision I ever made” when starting a Level 1 Diploma in Animal Care at Cambria’s Northop site.

“I didn’t really do the best at school, I have dyslexia but ultimately perhaps didn’t put as much effort into it as I could have,” said Adem, from Sandycroft.

“My parents were very supportive and knew I had always loved animals, so when they spotted an open day at Northop we came along and had a look.

“As soon as I saw the Small Animals Centre and experienced the general vibe, I knew it was the place for me and have never looked back.”

Having completed Levels 1 to 3 in Animal Care, Adem took the leap into higher education with a Level 5 Higher National Diploma in Animal Management, including a one-year top-up at Wrexham University.

His dissertation has now been handed in and he is excited to enter the world of work, while also debating a further foray into academia.

“From day one at Northop I really enjoyed it and put my heart and soul into the course,” said Adem.

“Despite never being the most confident in the classroom I have gone on to complete my HND and am contemplating a postgraduate education, so Northop completely changed my perception of learning.

“The lecturers helped me the whole way through, especially when I doubted myself, and despite me falling into this sector it was probably always meant to be.”

He added: “The next chapter of my life will be interesting, I see my future in conservation, which my dissertation confirmed as I enjoyed studying and researching invertebrates (creatures without a spine) in meadows and gardens, being outside in the open and with nature.

“I look forward to going into ecology and trying a variety of different things, especially in the area of entomology and invertebrates, mixing more learning with work – that’s the dream at this point

“The opportunities are limitless, and I thank Cambria for that.”

Sadie Thackaberry, Programme Leader for the HND Animal Management and FE Curriculum leader Animal Care, said Adem had been “an inspiration” to not just the students but also staff at the college.

“His attitude has been incredible, working hard to get better and better every year, showing real care and passion for his studies but also conservation and the planet,” said Sadie.

“I’ve no doubt Adem will go on to have a brilliant career in whatever he chooses, and he will deserve it for the dedication, focus and sheer effort and perseverance he has shown in all his time at Northop.

“We will miss Adem and wish him well for the future.”

Cambria’s HND in Animal Management covers a range of topics, from Animal Health and Welfare, and Animal Anatomy and Physiology, to Ecological Principles, Anthrozoology, Wildlife Conservation, and Ethics and Consultation.