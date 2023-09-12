Dyslexic thinking keeps the world safe, former GCHQ director reveals in new podcast

UK intelligence agency, GCHQ, has valued Dyslexic Thinking for over 100 years. But what makes dyslexics such good spies?

“Spying, keeping the country safe, is all about how you get the right mix of minds to come together to solve the seemingly impossible”

Sir Jeremy Fleming, Former Director of GCHQ, Lessons In Dyslexic Thinking Podcast

UK intelligence agency, GCHQ, has valued Dyslexic Thinking for over 100 years. It recruits 4x as many dyslexics to its apprentice scheme than anyone else. Former Director of GCHQ, Sir Jeremy Fleming, sees Dyslexic Thinking as a vital role in the future of the UK’s intelligence and cybersecurity, and it is why GCHQ will continue to actively recruit for Dyslexic Thinking.

People who think differently, people with dyslexia, are integral to [GCHQ]; they can see through the noise to see the facts, they are really good at simplifying.”

Sir Jeremy Fleming, Former Director of GCHQ, Lessons In Dyslexic Thinking Podcast

Made By Dyslexia, the global charity championing Dyslexic Thinking, proudly presents “Lessons in Dyslexic Thinking,” an inspiring new podcast series that brings together the world’s most inspiring dyslexics to showcase the critical role Dyslexic Thinking plays in shaping our world today, and in the future. Guests are interviewed by Kate Griggs, the founder of the dyslexic thinking movement and global charity, Made By Dyslexia.

In this episode Kate talks to Sir Jeremy Fleming, and two dyslexic spies in the field, on how Dyslexic Thinking keeps the country safe. This episode was recorded live at the World Dyslexia Assembly NYC, and virtually with two spies in the field.

“I’m often looking through a lot of data and I find my dyslexia helps me see the bigger picture and spot patterns that aren’t always obvious to people around me”

Charlotte (pseudonym), GCHQ Intelligence Analyst

Kate Griggs, founder of the global charity, Made By Dyslexia and the Dyslexic Thinking movement comments:

“Dyslexics think differently, creatively, laterally. This has long been recognised as vital by the UK intelligence agency GCHQ. Now the World Economic Forum finds Dyslexic Thinking is vital in future-proofing our workplaces too, as the top 5 skills listed in their 2023 Future of Jobs report directly align withDyslexic Thinking skills.”

Top five reasons dyslexics make brilliant spies:

1.See the big picture

2.Spot patterns others can’t

3.Use our intuition to make connections

4.Gifted analysts

5.Brilliant at simplifying

The podcast series highlights the importance of understanding Dyslexic Thinking, and how harnessing it leads to greater innovation, creativity, and thinking differently. Other inspiring guests in season one includes Sir Richard Branson, New York City Mayor Eric Adams, Space Scientist Dr. Maggie Aderin-Pocock, US TV Chef Marc Murphy, Celebrity Make-Up Artist Quinn Murphy, NFL line-backer Rashan Gary, and young US racing champion Elliot Cox.

