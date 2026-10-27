East Sussex employers join forces to help develop the next generation of skilled workers

Businesses from across East Sussex came together during T-Level Week to celebrate the role employers play in developing the next generation of skilled workers, as East Sussex College encouraged more organisations to get involved in providing industry placements.

Around 30 business representatives attended a special employer cream tea at the College’s Kings Restaurant in Eastbourne on Friday 23rd October, bringing together existing partners and businesses interested in offering placements.

Businesses in attendance included Balfour Beatty, Sammons Recruitment Group, East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust, Shinewater Court, Ashdown Hurrey, and Asletts Ltd.

There was a chance for employers to network, speak to the college’s careers and employability team, and enjoy the freshly baked scones from the college’s catering students. The group also heard from three T-Level alumni, Noah, Ruby, and Luca, who returned to explain about their T-Level journey and share the successes they’ve had so far in their careers.

The afternoon also gave the college the opportunity to thank the employers that already offer placements and encourage others to get involved as T-Levels grow in popularity with young people and new subjects are introduced.

T-Levels combine classroom learning with a substantial industry placement of typically 315 hours, giving students the opportunity to apply their knowledge, develop practical skills and gain experience in their chosen industry.

Hastings-based creative agency 181st Street has welcomed four T-Level students on industry placements this year, involving them in real client projects and giving them valuable experience of working in a professional agency.

The experience has been so positive that the agency is already keen to welcome more students.

Sian Conway-Wood, Senior Managing Partner at 181st Street, said,

“It’s just really exceeded my expectations in terms of how professional the students are, how good they are at what they’re doing, and how much they bring to the table even from very, very early on.”

Financial support may also be available to eligible employers through the Government’s T-Level Employer Support Fund, helping with essential costs associated with providing industry placements, such as equipment, protective clothing, and training.

Businesses interested in accessing support can speak to East Sussex College about eligibility and available funding.

Rebecca Conroy, CEO and Principal of East Sussex College, said,

“Strong relationships between colleges and employers are essential if we are to give young people the skills and experience they need to succeed as well as respond to the future skills needs of East Sussex.

“Industry placements are a vital part of T-Levels, giving students meaningful experience of the workplace and the opportunity to develop their skills, confidence and aspirations.

“For employers, it’s a chance to play a direct role in developing future talent. We’ve seen some brilliant examples across East Sussex of what can be achieved when education and business work together, and we’re keen to build on that.”

Whether you’re a small business able to support one student or a larger organisation looking to develop a placement programme, East Sussex College wants to hear from you.

By offering a placement, you can help a young person gain valuable experience, explore a future career and develop the practical skills needed to progress, while helping your business and industry prepare for the future.

The College offers T-Levels in a range of subjects, including Cybersecurity, Accounting and Engineering, with new subjects planned in areas such as Sport and Social Care in the next few years.