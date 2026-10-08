ECITB develops training on inclusive PPE in industry

New training from the Engineering Construction Industry Training Board (ECITB) illustrates the risks of ill-fitting PPE and why all workers should receive the same level of protection.

With correctly fitting personal protective equipment (PPE) essential for protecting workers operating in high-hazard environments in the engineering construction industry (ECI), the ECITB has developed two e-learning modules titled ‘PPE: Right Fit. Real Protection.’

The new training sits on the industry skills body’s Learning Experience Platform (LXP) for the benefit of engineering construction workers and employers.

The micro e-learning courses, known as Toolbox Talks, provide focused, practical learning for different workplace audiences – for those wearing and using PPE, plus those providing and managing PPE.

They explain why PPE fit matters; how suitable PPE supports safe work in the ECI; and the role workers and organisations play in helping ensure PPE provides the protection it is designed to deliver.

Mat Parker, Head of Careers and Inclusion at the ECITB, said:

“PPE is often the final barrier between a worker and serious injury or ill health. But it can only provide the protection it was designed to deliver when it is suitable for both the task and the individual wearing it.

“Everyone deserves PPE that protects them as intended, but correctly fitting inclusive PPE is not about providing different standards for different people. It is about ensuring everyone receives the same level of protection that allows them to work safely and effectively.

“People differ in body size, shape, experience, medical needs, the work they undertake or have pregnancy, disability, neurodiversity or religious requirements.

“Recognising these differences helps organisations provide PPE that protects workers to allow them to focus on completing their job safely, confidently and effectively.

“Completing our new e-learning modules will help people understand that suitable PPE protects the individual, not the average worker and that correct fit is a safety requirement, not simply a comfort preference.”

Both Toolbox Talks are designed to raise awareness rather than develop technical PPE competence. The modules use practical engineering construction scenarios to help learners recognise why correctly fitting and suitable PPE is essential for safe and effective work.

The ECITB collaborated with the Women’s Engineering Society (WES), which reviewed the initial proposal for the training and provided industry insights through its WES Safety Forum.

Susan Robson, CEO of WES, said:

“We were delighted to support the ECITB in making sure that we collaboratively build an industry where the best talent feels safe to perform at its best.

“The Women’s Engineering Society Voice of our Apprentices report surfaced that they were increasingly feeling a good sense of belonging at work, but at the same time were not being given well-fitting PPE, i.e. they felt safe at work, but are not actually being kept safe at work.

“We are grateful for the ECITB’s collaborative way of working with us to make sure engineering is a career for all. We look forward to continuing the conversation with colleagues across the sector in our WES Safety Forum.”