École Ducasse recognised World’s Best Culinary Institution

École Ducasse’s iconic Paris Campus has been awarded World’s Best Culinary Training Institution 2023 and Europe’s Best Culinary Training Institution 2023 by the World Culinary Awards, as voted for by the culinary community, industry experts and consumers worldwide.

As a sister competition to the World Travel Awards – established to recognise excellence in travel and tourism and currently commemorating their 30th anniversary – the World Culinary Awards, now in its fourth edition, is a globally recognised platform that celebrates and rewards culinary excellence. These awards honour exceptional achievements in various categories, including culinary education, restaurants, chefs, and more. The two prestigious award titles demonstrate École Ducasse Paris Campus’ dedication to culinary education and its unwavering pursuit of culinary perfection.

École Ducasse was founded in 1999 by Alain Ducasse, who with 34 restaurants, 20 Michelin stars is the most influential and decorated chef in the world. Today, École Ducasse comprises three schools in France: Paris Studio in the heart of Paris, Paris Campus very close to the French capital, and the École Nationale Supérieure de Patisserie (ENSP) in Yssingeaux, Haute-Loire. École Ducasse has also developed a network of schools throughout the world: in Thailand, India and the Philippines.

Each year, this worldwide network of schools welcome more than 3,000 students, from young students to professionals and gastronomy enthusiasts, all of whom share a single passion: taste and gastronomy. Today, the institution is the leading the way in culinary arts and pastry education, offering courses taught by renowned professionals: from Meilleurs Ouvriers de France (Best Craftsmen in France) to World Champions, experts and artisans.

The renowned culinary institution has also just announced the expansion of presence in the United Arab Emirates with the establishment of the École Ducasse Abu Dhabi Studio – a pioneering venture in the area. The École Ducasse Abu Dhabi Studio will offer by year-end a unique opportunity for aspiring chefs and culinary enthusiasts to access avant-garde and distinctive culinary education in the region.

In earning the two titles of World’s Best Culinary Training Institution 2023 and Europe’s Best Culinary Training Institution 2023, and in turn rewarding École Ducasse’s commitment to excellence and the unique training standards provided at its Paris Campus, École Ducasse Managing Director Elise Masurel said:

“Today’s chef plays multiple roles, embracing the responsibility of feeding our contemporaries and engaging with the cultural and social currents of the times. This recognition underscores our contemporary vision of chefs as experts, managers, entrepreneurs, global citizens, and, above all, major players in the eco-responsibility landscape. It acknowledges our dedication to shaping the future of gastronomy.”

Published in