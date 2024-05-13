ESMT Berlin and BMW Group enter third year of Change Maker Fellowships with a focus on digitalisation 



ESMT Berlin (@esmtberlin) and the BMW Group (@BMWGroup) are partnering for the third time to offer BMW Group Change Maker Fellowships. The 10 full-tuition fellowships for the ESMT Global Online MBA will support ambitious young mathematics or technology professionals to accelerate positive and meaningful change.



The BMW Group Change Maker Fellowship builds on the long-term partnership between ESMT and the BMW Group. After supporting displaced women from Ukraine and young professionals from Central and Eastern Europe, the 2024 edition will focus on digitalisation to cultivate tech-savvy future leaders in key countries.



“We at the BMW Group are deeply committed to making positive changes in the world. We also recognise that a multilateral and decentralised approach must be taken to achieve this goal. Therefore, I am very delighted that we are partnering again with ESMT to support young professionals. It is our common goal to help them become the leaders we need to shape future individual mobility,” says Ilka Horstmeier, member of the board of management of BMW AG, people and real estate, and labor relations director.



“The integration of technical and business knowledge is crucial to develop leaders capable of addressing the complex challenges of the future, thereby making a significant positive impact on their organisations and society,” adds Jörg Rocholl, president of ESMT. “I am delighted to continue our partnership with BMW Group. With their support, we are able to cultivate the next generation of change makers and innovators.”



The ESMT Global Online MBA is the first completely online programme at the international business school. Decision-making, analytics, and innovation are at the core of the programme. The innovative course design is modular and allows students to study at times that fit their schedules and at their own pace. Students may complete the programme in 24 months or take up to five years. There is no physical attendance required, so students may participate from any location. BMW Group Change Maker Fellowship application requirements include:

ESMT Global Online MBA general application requirements

Hold an undergraduate degree, or current employment, in mathematics and/or technology (e.g., computing, information technology, automation, digitalisation)

Be aged 30 or younger on September 1, 2024

Be a citizen or permanent resident of Germany, India, Portugal, Romania, or South Africa; those holding refugee status in Germany are also invited to apply

When applying for the BMW Group Change Maker Fellowships, candidates will be asked to answer the following question: The BMW Group seeks to actively shape the future of mobility; what aspect of a digital future fascinates you the most and why?



In total, the BMW Group currently employs over 9,400 people worldwide in IT & software development. It has been pooling the company’s IT expertise in IT and software hubs worldwide since 2018. In addition to the locations in Germany, South Africa, the USA, Portugal and China, there are now two more in Romania and India. The hubs have their own distinctive tech culture and a high degree of autonomy, making them attractive places to work for regional talent pools. This is why they are offering the 2024 Change Maker Fellowships with focus on digitalisation to select countries of our BMW Group IT-Hub network.