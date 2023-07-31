Edinburgh Napier University’s Business School earns prestigious accreditation

The Business School has been recognised by the prestigious organisation

Edinburgh Napier University has earned business accreditation from AACSB International, the longest-serving global accrediting body for business schools.

The accolade, which recognises ENU’s Business School for excelling in teaching, research, curriculum development, and student learning, is held by less than six per cent of global institutions that offer business degrees.

Founded in 1916, AACSB is a global non-profit association that connects learners, educators, and businesses worldwide. To gain accreditation, The Business School successfully completed a rigorous review process conducted by business education peers.

ENU now joins a network of nearly 1,000 accredited institutions, including more than 40 in the UK.

Professor Christine Cross, Dean of The Business School, said:

“AACSB international is a globally recognised benchmark for business education excellence and obtaining this accreditation is a testament to our unwavering dedication to providing high-quality education and fostering a culture of continuous improvement.

“Through rigorous evaluation of our academic programmes, faculty qualifications, research initiatives and student outcomes AACSB accreditation reaffirms that Edinburgh Napier University is at the forefront of business education.

“As we celebrate this achievement we also reaffirm our commitment to fostering an inclusive and diverse learning environment that equips our students with the skills and the mindset necessary to address the challenges of the business world with empathy, integrity and resilience.

“Looking ahead Edinburgh Napier University will continue to push boundaries and maintain the highest standards of education, research and community engagement.”

Stephanie M. Bryant, executive vice president and chief accreditation officer of AACSB, said:

“Edinburgh Napier University’s commitment to earning accreditation is a true reflection of their dedication—not only to their students, alumni network, and greater business community, but to the higher education industry as a whole.

“Today’s students are tomorrow’s business leaders, and the addition of the Edinburgh Napier University to the network of AACSB-accredited business schools will have a lasting positive impact for their institution, both locally and globally.

“We congratulate Edinburgh Napier University and Dean Christine Cross on earning accreditation and applaud the entire team—including the administration, faculty, staff, and students—for their roles in earning this respected honour.”

