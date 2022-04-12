EdTech Digest honors Turnitin Draft Coach and Turnitin AI

Celebrating its 12th year, The EdTech Awards by EdTech Digest—the award program that recognizes companies, products, and people transforming education through technology—honored Turnitin for its solutions in research support and AI in education technologies. The EdTech Awards named Turnitin Draft Coach as the 2022 EdTech Cool Tool: Research and Reference Tools Solution Winner and Turnitin AI as a 2022 EdTech Trendsetter Finalist.

Students use Turnitin Draft Coach as an integrity coach to pre-check their writing. The tool not only identifies citation, grammar, and text-similarity issues, it also guides students through detailed instruction on how to correct the issues in real-time. The guidance helps students think critically about feedback and independently improve their work before submission. Further, by addressing research skills gaps earlier in the writing process, the platform helps streamline feedback workflows, allowing teachers to have more time for their students. Turnitin Draft Coach is available with institutional licenses to Turnitin Originality, Turnitin Feedback Studio, and as a Google Docs add-on.

Putting the human user at the center of research, development, and function, the Turnitin AI team builds AI that assists, strengthens, and scales human abilities in teaching and learning. The team designs, develops, and distributes AI that solves operational and integrity challenges for academic, publishing, certification, and licensure institutions, including through answer-grouping, authorship detection, document analysis, essay analysis, and handwriting recognition. These features help decrease repetitive, administrative work, promote academic integrity, and provide insights on performance. Turnitin AI is responsible for 2020 EdTech Cool Tool: Artificial Intelligence Solution Finalist Gradescope—the grading solution that can help educators cut grading time in half. As the software digitizes handwritten, paper-based work, Gradescope helps classrooms with limited access to technology experience similar benefits of quick grading, fair evaluation, personalized feedback, and scaled courses to technologically advanced classrooms—a key step towards equity.

The EdTech Awards selected Turnitin Draft Coach and Turnitin AI as honorees for their impactful contributions across K-12, higher education, and professional sectors—ranking both solutions highly in the following criteria: pedagogical workability, efficacy and results, support, clarity, value and potential.

“As events unfold on the world stage that seem to inch ever closer to a precipice unknown, we are reminded that the leaders and innovators of education technology have always worked on the edge,” says EdTech Digest Editor-in-Chief Victor Rivero. “The future-focused work they do is inspired by the infinite potential of all people to learn and thrive. It’s pushed forward by the human spirit. It’s the light that even through the darkest times always shines through.”

“Society’s future is determined by the quality of students’ education today,” says Turnitin CEO Chris Caren. “Knowing the stakes involved drives our work to build the best technological support that helps reduce barriers to authentic learning, increases teaching capacity, and improves academic experiences. We are committed to and grateful for the educators and the students that make a better tomorrow possible.”

About EdTech Digest and The EdTech Awards

EdTech Digest, a leading source of cool tools, interviews, and trends showcasing the future of learning — annually honors the best and brightest people, products and groups working in edtech with The EdTech Awards. Cool Tool, Leadership, and Trendsetter honorees span the K-12, Higher Ed, and Skills & Workforce sectors.



About Turnitin

Turnitin is a global company dedicated to ensuring the integrity of education and meaningfully improving learning outcomes. For more than 20 years, Turnitin has partnered with educational institutions to promote honesty, consistency, and fairness across all subject areas and assessment types. Turnitin products are used by educational institutions and certification and licensing programs to uphold integrity and increase learning performance, and by students and professionals to do their best, original work.

Turnitin has offices in Australia, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Mexico, the Netherlands, the Philippines, Sweden, Ukraine, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Over 16,000 academic institutions, publishers, and corporations use Turnitin services: Gradescope by Turnitin, iThenticate, Turnitin Feedback Studio, Turnitin Originality, Turnitin Similarity, ExamSoft, ProctorExam, and Ouriginal.

