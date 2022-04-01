Cart

From education to employment

Education Committee to question Education Secretary on Schools White Paper and SEND Green Paper

FE News Editor April 1, 2022
0 Comments
Nadhim Zahawi, Education Secretary

Evidence Session: Wednesday 20 April, 09:30am 

This session will be available to watch live and on-demand on Parliament.TV

Nadhim Zahawi, the Secretary of State for Education, will face questions from the Education Committee for the first time since his September 2021 appointment.  

Questions are expected to focus on the recently released Schools White Paper, the Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) Green Paper, and his department’s plans for post-16 education and skills.  

Witness from 09:30

  • Nadhim Zahawi, Secretary of State, Department for Education

Click here for full Committee membership   

Published in: Education
FE News Editor

