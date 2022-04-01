Education Committee to question Education Secretary on Schools White Paper and SEND Green Paper

Evidence Session: Wednesday 20 April, 09:30am

Nadhim Zahawi, the Secretary of State for Education, will face questions from the Education Committee for the first time since his September 2021 appointment.

Questions are expected to focus on the recently released Schools White Paper, the Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) Green Paper, and his department’s plans for post-16 education and skills.

Witness from 09:30

Nadhim Zahawi, Secretary of State, Department for Education

