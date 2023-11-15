Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe
From education to employment

Education support staff in Northern Ireland need pay to be tackled urgently, says UNISON

Unison November 15, 2023
0 Comments
lets strike

Thousands of school staff will hold a day-long strike across Northern Ireland tomorrow (Thursday) over pay, says UNISON today.

Workers including cleaners, catering staff, caretakers, classroom assistants, administrators and technicians will join picket lines at hundreds of schools across the country.  

They are taking action over the Education Authority’s failure to update the grading structure, which UNISON says must be changed to recognise the roles and responsibilities of staff so they’re paid fairly.

The union is calling for an overhaul as swiftly as possible. That would ensure the ongoing rollout of the 2023/24 wage rise is applied properly to reflect work undertaken.

UNISON Northern Ireland head of bargaining Anne Speed said:

“Staff are still not being paid fairly for their work because of the delays in sorting out this mess.

“Reform of the pay structure in schools is long overdue. This strike will send a strong message that it must be addressed without further delay. 

“The Department for Education in Northern Ireland can’t continue to wring its hands and do nothing. Officials must allow the Education Authority to begin talks to settle this dispute.”

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Education, Social impact, Work and leadership
Published in: Education, Social impact, Work and leadership
Unison

Related Articles

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .