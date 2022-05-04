Cart

From education to employment
OIA annual report 2021 reveals record number of HE student complaints – Sector Reaction

Gavin O May 4, 2022
upset student
Office of the Independent Adjudicator for Higher Education (OIA) released their annual report today (4th May 2022). The 2021 OIA annual report highlights that a record number of complaints from students about university courses in 2021.

Sector Reaction to the OIA Annual report and record numbers of HE Student complaints in 2021:

Minister for Higher and Further Education Michelle Donelan said:

“I have been very clear that students deserve quality, transparency and value. Where students believe they are not receiving the high-quality experience they were expecting they have every right to raise a complaint with the Office of the Independent Adjudicator if they are not happy with the response from their university.

“Students deserve a fair deal and it is good to see this process working with compensation pay outs increasing to over £1.3 million and more complaints upheld than ever before.”

NUS respond to record student complaints

Commenting on the revelation that the Office of the Independent Adjudicator for Higher Education (OIA) received a record number of complaints from students about university courses in 2021, an NUS spokesperson said:

“Students are at a breaking point.

“It’s no surprise that a record number of students have submitted university complaints. Whilst university reserves soar to unparalleled highs, we’re hearing from more and more students who are relying on both food banks and loans from Klarna. And these stats will underestimate the number of those who aren’t happy with their experience – this disapproval will have been shared by thousands more students who either don’t know about or weren’t able to access this complaints mechanism.

“The Government must urgently acknowledge that digital poverty is a major issue for marginalised students, and ensure that assistive technology and necessary adjustments are put in place.

“Students want to be part of a community and want a transformative education. With a failing marketised system turning us all into consumers, we have no other avenues. The only way forward is funded, accessible and lifelong education”.

Gavin O

Responses

