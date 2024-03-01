emlyon business school launches new triple degree with POLIMI and Bayes Business School

emlyon business school is starting a new triple degree, the Master in Management, Finance and Tech, in partnership with two prestigious business schools: Bayes Business School in London and POLIMI Graduate School of Management in Milan. Opening in September 2024.

The Master in Management, Finance and Tech provides a pioneering programme gathering three of the most innovative business schools in Europe. Each student will have the opportunity to graduate from all three institutions and obtain:

The Master in Management – Grande Ecole Programme of emlyon business school,

business school, The MSc in Corporate Finance (or MSc in Finance) from Bayes Business School,

The 1st Level Specialising Master in Management, Finance and Tech from POLIMI GSoM.

The objective is to provide students with the most extensive programme in management, finance and digital innovation, delivered by the best business schools in Europe.

With this new Master in Management, Finance and Tech, students will have the means to acquire competences in management, trade and sustainable development at emlyon business school (in Lyon), and further develop their background in fintech, digital innovation and in finance at POLIMI Graduate School of Management (in Milan), and in finance capital at Bayes Business School (in London). The programme will thus provide a cross-cultural international immersion while diving into the latest innovations of the sector such as cryptocurrency applications and data analysis in finance. The last part will take place in London, with the possibility to specialize in Corporate Finance and Finance Tracks.

For Isabelle Huault, Executive President and Dean of emlyon business school:

“I am excited about the launch of this new Master in Management, Finance and Tech with our partners Bayes Business school in London and POLIMI Graduate School of Management in Milan, starting in September 2024. This innovative degree allows us to provide students with the academic excellence of three renown institutions, knowledge hybridization with multiple expertise from the three schools, and an outstanding international experience in Lyon, Milan and London. International expansion is a key dimension of the strategy of emlyon business school – and we know that it is an essential aspect for young people, in a world ever more open and interconnected.”

Andre Spicer, Dean of Bayes Business School (formerly Cass), said:

“We are delighted to be part of this triple degree in Management, Finance and Tech together with emlyon and Polimi. This 2 year programme is unique in what Bayes offers as part of our specialist Masters portfolio. It includes all the elements needed to be involved in a modern business or to pursue a successful career in finance. Learning in different countries, experiencing different cultures and an integrated placement really makes this 2 year Masters programme stand out. Giving students the opportunities to study at three leading Business Schools and teaching them the skills to make an impact is very exciting.”

For Federico Frattini, Dean of POLIMI Graduate School of Management:

“Embracing the convergence of technology, finance, and management, this new Master represents a pivotal collaboration between emlyon business school, Bayes Business School and POLIMI Graduate School of Management. This transformative programme epitomises the spirit of innovation and international cooperation that is a cornerstone of our business school. As Dean of POLIMI Graduate School of Management, I am thrilled to contribute to shaping the future of business education through this strategic partnership, providing students with a dynamic learning journey that seamlessly integrates technology, financial acumen, and managerial excellence in the spirit of collaborative excellence.”