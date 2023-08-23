Erin’s on Route to Developing Photography Career

Erin O’ Neill (19), progressed to SERC from St Columbus College in Portaferry following her GCSEs. The young woman did her research, came along to an open day, applied, successfully secured her place on the Level 2 Creative Media Production and Technology and then progressed onto Level 3 course.

Erin said:

“It was good to come along to the open day as you got a feel for the College and met the tutors, and I knew it would make coming to the College in September a little bit more familiar for the first day of the course.

Erin has recently completed the Level 3 in Creative Media Production and Technology, she said “My main reason for choosing Creative Media Production at SERC was for the photography element, but I have learnt so much more alongside developing my photography skills. I am now looking forward to taking my skills to the next level, as I have accepted a place at Ulster University to do a BA in Photography with Video.”

She added, “The Level 3 course was good in that you do a lot of project work, and worked in groups, so it was also good at helping grow my confidence as I am quite a shy person.”

Speaking about studying at SERC, she said:

“There is a relaxed atmosphere in the class, but you still have to put the work in. You are learning something new every day, so you must plan your work and your assignments to keep on top of everything. The tutors are great, very knowledgeable and helpful, and we have fantastic facilities and equipment as we are working to industry standards.”

Erin concluded, “For my end of year project, I produced a series of photography books, one focussing on landscape photography and the other featured images of dogs. I also set up my own photography enterprise (check out Erin O’Neill Photography on Instagram). It is my ambition to work as a photographer and I am on my way to achieving that ambition.”

