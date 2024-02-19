ESCP Business School Expands London Campus

ESCP Business School, FT-ranked 1st in the world for its Masters In Finance and 3rd worldwide for its Executive MBA, is excited to announce a significant phase of development at its London Campus.

Ranked 2nd in the UK (FT European Business Schools ranking 2023), ESCP London Campus is home to 1,100+ students of 76 nationalities. At the forefront of global business education, it is committed to improving the student experience. With the Campus expansion, the School is opening a new chapter of development for its students and staff.

The Campus has embarked on an ambitious real estate project: new facilities and greater capacity. The aim is to increase the number of study spaces, create new lecture rooms with high-tech equipment, dedicated collaborative spaces and enhanced catering facilities to accommodate the ever-growing needs of its student community.

Throughout its 50-year history, the London Campus has experienced a remarkable growth in student numbers, degree courses and facilities. Today, the Campus is home to ESCP’s key multi-campus courses, including: the BSc in Management, Masters in Management and MBA in International Management. Also, it provides a range of full-time specialised Masters programmes including: the MSc in Finance, MSc in Energy Management, MSc in Digital Transformation, Management & Leadership, and MSc in Marketing & Creativity, (ranked 4th worldwide by QS in 2023).

The London Campus is engaged in Executive Education, including Masters, custom and open programmes, with more than 1,200 participants studying at the Campus in the past year. Its Executive MBA was ranked 3rd worldwide and 2nd in the UK by the Financial Times in 2023. It incorporates tailored learning experiences for renowned corporate clients from sectors ranging from luxury to security, energy, tech and pharma.

Rooted in its European history and identity, ESCP inspires and educates purpose-driven leaders who will positively impact the world. The School produces research-based knowledge disseminated through a unique pedagogical model based on systematic mobility across six urban campuses across Europe. This delivers world-class degree and executive education business education programmes focused on multiculturalism and interdisciplinarity to international high-potential students and executives.

London is an integral part of this mission. Having an ESCP campus based in this global city of almost nine million citizens provides students with positive experiences they will carry throughout their personal and professional lives. Their time in the classroom working alongside an international cohort is mirrored in the city itself, with more than 300 languages spoken amongst residents.

Students are empowered to nurture their professional ambitions, with London being a home to some of the biggest names in commerce and finance, media, science and technology, sport, art, entertainment, fashion and luxury brands, as well as a vibrant start-up culture. The Campus also has a strong commitment to experiential learning, offering employability skills through work placements, simulations, case studies, company consultancy projects and the in-house entrepreneurship hub, Blue Factory.

Professor Kamran Razmdoost, London Campus Dean at ESCP London, expressed enthusiasm about the development:

“We are proud to embark on this exciting journey of growth in size and quality and in terms of depth and breadth of our educational offering. The enhancements to our Campus underscore our commitment to providing a world-class and forward-looking education that inspires and enables talent to utilise their full potential in an ever-changing and complex global landscape. The London Campus plays a key role in bridging the UK and Europe, representing European values in the UK and connecting businesses and people.”

Sophie Bertrand, UK Director of Estate and Operations, talks about the significance of the real estate project and what it means for the London Campus:

“With a view to support excellence in teaching, learning as well as innovation, and community engagement, the London Campus has embarked in a massive 10-year estate masterplan where it will be upscaling its premises (fabric and facilities) by providing new working and teaching spaces to growing cohorts of undergraduate, postgraduate and executive education students.

“The building development will aim to maintain the soul of a traditional Victorian site with enhanced and sustainable technologies, thus responsibly adjusting to the ever-changing needs of the students and of the business world as well as the environmental mission of leading providers of Higher Education.”

Florence Mele, UK Director of Student and Academic Services at the London Campus, sheds light on the school’s distinctive academic philosophy and its dedication to broadening students’ horizons through global mobility:

“By immersing students in diverse cultures and business environments ESCP not only enhances their language proficiency and cultural sensitivity, but also hones their resilience and adaptability in the face of change and challenges.

“Navigating through unfamiliar customs, bridging language gaps, and embracing varied business methodologies across different countries furnishes ESCP students with rich experiences that are pivotal to both their personal growth and professional success,” Mele explains.

She further emphasises the burgeoning interest in international education, highlighted by ESCP’s expansion in London:”Our growth in London reflects the strong desire among students to immerse themselves in the UK’s dynamic educational landscape. This approach underscores ESCP’s commitment to fostering a truly global perspective among its students, equipping them with the skills and insights needed to thrive in an increasingly interconnected world.”

ESCP’s London Campus is not just growing in size; it is also growing responsibly, incorporating sustainable practices into its daily operation, reflecting on its environmental impact, and preparing students to be future leaders in sustainable practices.

With a strong emphasis on the international perspective, ESCP London Campus continues to strengthen its ties with the corporate world, ensuring that students benefit from a truly global educational experience, enriched by diverse cultures and business insights.