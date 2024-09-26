ESCP’s MSc in Marketing & Creativity ranked 4th worldwide by QS for third year in a row

ESCP Business School is proud to share that our MSc in Marketing & Creativity scored 4th place worldwide in the QS Master in Marketing Ranking 2025 for the third consecutive year.

The ranking, released on Wednesday, 25 September 2024, features 140 programmes from 28 different countries across the globe. This year, our MSc in Marketing & Creativity also ranked 1st in the UK, and in the top 3% globally in the student employability, class and faculty diversity, and value for money categories.

Kamran Razmdoost, Dean of ESCP Business School London Campus, says: “The MSc in Marketing & Creativity has been constantly ranked among the top five marketing programmes in the world. The long-term success of the programme is due to the ability to identify the latest talent development needs in the marketing space, and the agility in featuring activities and innovation to provide our students with the skills and mindset they need to succeed in their careers. Congratulations to the MSc in Marketing & Creativity community, including faculty, staff, students, alumni and business partners.”

With over 650 alumni in 40+ countries, the MSc in Marketing & Creativity has established itself as a strategic and innovative Master, seamlessly integrating creativity and analytical thinking to tackle challenges in today’s business environment. Its unique ‘Not By The Book’ teaching methodology, based on live case studies and projects, prepares students to be strategic, responsible and innovative marketers who champion creativity, diversity, collaboration, and ethical behaviour.

The programme equips students to be both strategic and analytical in a data-driven world while fostering creativity and cognitive flexibility for impactful decision-making. This approach ensures that graduates thrive in today’s evolving business landscape by combining strategic thinking with creativity and adaptability.

Chloe Preece, Academic Director of MSc in Marketing & Creativity, says: “We are delighted that the MSc in Marketing & Creativity continues to be rated 4th worldwide. This is a real testament to our wonderful community of students, alumni, staff and corporate partners. The programme’s focus on the interface between creativity and analytical thinking is unique and increasingly urgent in responding to the most pressing challenges of the contemporary business environment.

“The ranking reflects our cutting-edge approach to teaching and learning and our focus on professional development in working with some of the biggest brands in the world on consultancy projects and creative seminars, equipping our students with a critical business understanding, an agile mindset, international perspectives and the practical skills they need to become purpose-driven leaders who have a positive impact on the world.”

Since its launch in 2010, the MSc in Marketing & Creativity has continually evolved to stay ahead of industry trends. Strong connections with companies like L’Oréal, Landor, Chanel, and Ferrari, alongside its hands-on creative problem-solving approach, prepare students for diverse roles in areas such as brand strategy, digital marketing, innovation consultancy, and product development.

Giri Venkatraman, Growth Director at Publicis Group and MMK Class of 2020 alumnus, says: “As an alum of ESCP’s MSc in Marketing & Creativity programme, I’m so proud to see the programme continue to excel on the global stage – and deservedly so. The programme has been instrumental in preparing me for the demands of today’s business leadership, not only by combining creativity and business acumen but by emphasising critical areas like sustainability, data-driven decision-making, and fostering innovation. Personally, the programme’s take on managing creative teams and navigating complex challenges through unrelenting collaboration has equipped me with both the mindset and skills needed to drive impact in the roles I’ve held since graduating.”

The MSc in Marketing & Creativity is delivered across ESCP Business School’s London and Paris campuses, offering students a truly international experience. Upon graduation, students benefit from two internationally recognised degrees from both countries, significantly enhancing their prospects for global employment and career advancement. Graduates of the programme enjoy a €61,000 average starting salary worldwide, as of Class of 2023, and can be found in marketing and creative roles at top companies including L’Oréal, LVMH, Adidas, Cartier, Ogilvy, Chanel, Microsoft, TikTok, Farfetch, Publicis, Ferrari, Unilever, Michelin Guide, and many more.