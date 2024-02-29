Esports lecturer nominated for global award

An inspirational and dedicated lecturer who has a “long-standing love for gaming” has been recognised internationally as she achieves her second global award nomination.

Lizzie Squires, who teaches Esports at Alton College has been nominated for the Top Educator Award at the annual the *gamehers Awards for the second year in a row.

The*gamhers Awards, which are open to individuals, groups, and organisations across the globe, represent and recognise females in the gaming industry whilst providing them with a significant media platform to showcase their achievements.

Lizzie, who also heads up Vulpine Esports which has enabled her to provide safe places for gamers to experience Esports, is extremely passionate about providing individuals with somewhere where their mental health and well-being can be supported.

Lizzie added:

“Being nominated for Top Educator of the Year alongside such incredible women in the gaming and esports industry is humbling, and it fuels my passion to empower students in the classroom and my colleagues in education and industry. Esports is about so much more than just gaming; it’s about teamwork, resilience, and building a supportive community so it’s an honour to be recognised for contributing to its growth in the UK.”

Lizzie, who is also writing a book that aims to provide support to others within the industry added:

“This nomination for Top Educator fuels my determination to equip educators with the tools and resources they need to bring esports to life in their classrooms. My main goal overall is to support the Esports industry as an educator as well as its people and I look forward to doing more each year to bring more people into this incredible growing industry.”

