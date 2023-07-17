Exam pass rates from ACCA: June 2023

Pass rates have been announced by ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) for students who sat their exams in June 2023.

105,016 entered for the June sitting, which saw 123,828 exams completed. Remotely invigilated exams continue to be popular with the number of students choosing this option rising to 13,397.

Alan Hatfield, executive director – content, quality and innovation, said:

‘We are delighted to see a strong set of mid-year results. In particular, they show how students have improved in balancing the technical and professional skills element of the Strategic Professional Options exams. In addition, we would like to congratulate 4,203 students who have now completed all their exams and will move to affiliate status.

The ACCA Qualification continuously focuses on ensuring that our students have the appropriate skills, abilities and competencies required for the future accountant. As part of our improvement plan, this month we launched our new digital platform – the ACCA Study Hub. Designed to provide extra support for students and tutors, it gives exclusive access to ACCA study materials on web and mobile. It streamlines revision, helping to increase understanding and maximise exam preparation. The Study Hub content has been proven to show an increase in student pass rates – meaning stronger exam performance and faster progress to qualification, especially when studying with an Approved Learning Provider.

In addition, the June examinations signalled the introduction of professional skills marks into the ATX exam, meaning that all of the Strategic Professional Options examinations now feature professional skills marks. This progressive innovation enables ACCA students to demonstrate their technical mastery of their chosen specialisms, alongside the professional skills they need to be a successful finance professional in the workplace. If you’re a student planning to sit AAA, AFM, APM or ATX in September, we have a selection of fantastic learning resources to help support you with this exciting change and achieve success.’

Exam results

The ACCA Qualification rigorously tests the skills, abilities and competencies that a modern accountant needs, with a firm grounding in ethics and professionalism. It prepares students for a rewarding career as a qualified and ethical finance professional.

Results below also include those delivered via ACCA’s on-demand offering for Foundation Diplomas, Applied Knowledge and Law exams. These accounted for a further 31,560 exams, of which 2,430 were made possible through remote invigilation.

ACCA Qualification Pass rate (%) Applied Knowledge BT – Business & Technology 83% FA – Financial Accounting 72% MA – Management Accounting 63% Applied Skills LW – Corporate and Business Law 80% TX – Taxation 56% FR – Financial Reporting 49% PM – Performance Management 40% FM – Financial Management 52% AA – Audit and Assurance 45% Strategic Professional – Essentials SBL – Strategic Business Leader 51% SBR – Strategic Business Reporting 51% Strategic Professional – Options AAA – Advanced Audit and Assurance 34% AFM – Advanced Financial Management 47% APM – Advanced Performance Management 34% ATX – Advanced Taxation 43%

FOUNDATION LEVEL QUALIFICATIONS Pass rate (%) ACCA Diploma in Financial and Management Accounting (Level 2 RQF) FA1 – Recording Financial transactions 78% MA1 – Management Information 78% ACCA Diploma in Financial and Management Accounting (Level 3 RQF) FA2 – Maintaining Financial Records 69% MA2 – Managing Costs and Finance 69% ACCA Diploma in Accounting and Business (Level 4 RQF) FBT – Business & Technology 75% FFA – Financial Accounting 71% FMA – Management Accounting 71% Foundation Specialist Certificates (RQF Level 4) FAU Foundations in Audit 40% FTX Foundations in Taxation 38% FFM Foundations in Financial Management 39%

