From education to employment
City & Guilds Adult Skills

Expo proves popular destination for schools and employers

Newbury College October 19, 2022
0 Comments
Expo proves popular destination for schools and employers
C Learning Google Workspace for Education In Article Block advert

On Thursday 13 October, Newbury College and University Centre Newbury welcomed nearly 1,000 young people from local schools and around 50 local businesses to their campus for the Destinations Expo.

The Destinations Expo, organised by Education Business Partnership (EBP) and funded by Greenham Common Trust and West Berkshire Council, was an interactive careers fair providing insight for West Berkshire school pupils to explore career pathways and discover opportunities for progression across a host of sectors in the local area.

Visitors to the event got to engage in a wide range of activities such as virtual reality simulations, hands-on robotics challenges, and discussions with apprentices and employers on their future career options. Feedback from employers was very positive with students engaging well in conversation and activities, showcasing themselves as the talent of the future.

Special guests at the Expo included MP for West Berkshire, Laura Farris, the Mayor of Newbury, Cllr. Gary Norman, Mayor of Thatcham, Cllr. Jeff Brooks, Greenham Trust CEO, Chris Boulton, West Berkshire Council, Children, Young People and Education, Cllr. Dominic Boeck, Chair of EBP Trustees, Rob Sandford and Tim Major from Thames Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Michelle Smith, Chief Executive, Education Business Partnership, said:

“It has been fantastic to see the Destinations Expo 2022 come to life and highlight the many career opportunities and pathways available to young people of West Berkshire.

“We are incredibly grateful to all the organisations and schools that supported and attended the event, to Newbury College for hosting and Greenham Common Trust and West Berkshire Council for providing the funding.”

Discussions are already underway to turn this into an annual event. If you work for a business that would like to support the development of young talent including mentoring, work experience, industry placements and curriculum development please contact EBP or Newbury College.

Newbury College

